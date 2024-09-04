Squatter damaged empty Inverness care home he had given as bail address

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Squatter damaged empty Inverness care home he had given as bail address

Steven McGarry provided the abandoned property as his address but when police traced him there they found the building had been damaged.

By Jenni Gee
A squatter who gave an abandoned Inverness care home as his address in court papers went on to maliciously damage the building, a sheriff has been told.

Stephen McGarry was traced living at the closed Elmgrove Care Home by police  responding to a concern call.

McGarry told the officers he was working as a security guard for the owners of the building, but this was a lie and he was subsequently charged with damaging items within the property.

McGarry appeared at court in Inverness for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of malicious mischief by damaging lockers, a computer monitor, lockfast places and other household fixtures and fittings at the closed facility on Ballifeary Road.

Empty Inverness care home targeted by squatters

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that the 27-room care home had closed with the retirement of the owner in February 2020.

In February of 2022, following the former owner’s death, her son visited the property with a view to putting it on the market. At this time “all was in order”.

“But in June 2023, police witnesses attended out of a concern call in relation to Mr McGarry,” Mr Morton said, adding: “The police system indicated that this may be a bail address.”

He continued: “Mr McGarry stated that he was working as a security guard for the owner of the building.”

Officers noticed damaged to various items inside the property and took photographs, after which matters were reported.

The court heard the owner of the building had spent £1,400 on a professional deep clean before placing the building on the market.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for McGarry told the court her client had physical and mental health difficulties.

She said: “He was homeless and essentially squatting in what was the derelict and abandoned care home.

“There are a number of individuals being prosecuted – whilst clearly that doesn’t excuse his behaviour it is clear it wasn’t just Mr McGarry who had access to the building.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken placed McGarry, of Rosehaugh Road, on a three-month structured deferred sentence and told him: “You have to be of good behaviour.”

The case will call again in November.

