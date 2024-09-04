Squatter damaged empty Inverness care home he had given as bail address

A squatter who gave an abandoned Inverness care home as his address in court papers went on to maliciously damage the building, a sheriff has been told.

Stephen McGarry was traced living at the closed Elmgrove Care Home by police responding to a concern call.

McGarry told the officers he was working as a security guard for the owners of the building, but this was a lie and he was subsequently charged with damaging items within the property.

McGarry appeared at court in Inverness for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of malicious mischief by damaging lockers, a computer monitor, lockfast places and other household fixtures and fittings at the closed facility on Ballifeary Road.

Empty Inverness care home targeted by squatters

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that the 27-room care home had closed with the retirement of the owner in February 2020.

In February of 2022, following the former owner’s death, her son visited the property with a view to putting it on the market. At this time “all was in order”.

“But in June 2023, police witnesses attended out of a concern call in relation to Mr McGarry,” Mr Morton said, adding: “The police system indicated that this may be a bail address.”

He continued: “Mr McGarry stated that he was working as a security guard for the owner of the building.”

Officers noticed damaged to various items inside the property and took photographs, after which matters were reported.

The court heard the owner of the building had spent £1,400 on a professional deep clean before placing the building on the market.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for McGarry told the court her client had physical and mental health difficulties.

She said: “He was homeless and essentially squatting in what was the derelict and abandoned care home.

“There are a number of individuals being prosecuted – whilst clearly that doesn’t excuse his behaviour it is clear it wasn’t just Mr McGarry who had access to the building.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken placed McGarry, of Rosehaugh Road, on a three-month structured deferred sentence and told him: “You have to be of good behaviour.”

The case will call again in November.