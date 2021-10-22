Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football English Football

Buckie out to be Scottish Cup shock troops as Formartine also target scalp

By Callum Law
October 22, 2021, 5:00 pm
Buckie manager Graeme Stewart wants his team to shock Kelty in the Scottish Cup
Buckie manager Graeme Stewart wants his team to shock Kelty in the Scottish Cup

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is relishing the prospect of trying to stun Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup.

The Jags have been handed the unenviable task of trying to defeat the League Two leaders in the second round at New Central Park.

However, Stewart is upbeat and believes Buckie can spring a surprise.

He said: “Kelty are the top seeded team in the draw, they’re undefeated in the league and it’s away from home so it’s probably the toughest draw.

“We’ve definitely got players that can cause problems. Kelty are favourites and will be expected to win so there’s a bit of pressure off us and hopefully we can put in a good performance.

“We like testing ourselves against the best opposition possible.

“There’s a bit of excitement when you play these teams and we relish games like this.

“You want to prove a point, I believe some of my players could play at a higher level and they need to start showing it in these games.

“If we progress and players are seen doing well in the Scottish Cup that’s when they may get the chance to step up the levels.”

Formartine defending good home cup record

Formartine United are also hoping to take a League Two scalp when Forfar Athletic visit North Lodge Park.

The Pitmedden side have never been beaten at home by a League One or League Two side in the Scottish Cup.

Defender Stuart Smith takes confidence from that record and wants to extend it.

He said: “It’s a good tie for us, a home draw at this stage is always pretty welcome.

Formartine United defender Stuart Smith is confident ahead of their Scottish Cup tie with Forfar

“We’ve done well over the years beating the likes of Clyde, Forfar and Annan.

“In general we’ve been a good cup side over the years which can give us encouragement.

“Forfar will still start as favourites, there’s no doubt about that, but I think that suits us.

“We’ve been inconsistent in the league and that’s not something that’s been unique to this season.

“We’ve had that before, but in a one-off game it might suit us and hopefully we can have a good go at getting through.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]