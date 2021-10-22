Buckie out to be Scottish Cup shock troops as Formartine also target scalp

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is relishing the prospect of trying to stun Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup.

The Jags have been handed the unenviable task of trying to defeat the League Two leaders in the second round at New Central Park.

However, Stewart is upbeat and believes Buckie can spring a surprise.

He said: “Kelty are the top seeded team in the draw, they’re undefeated in the league and it’s away from home so it’s probably the toughest draw.

“We’ve definitely got players that can cause problems. Kelty are favourites and will be expected to win so there’s a bit of pressure off us and hopefully we can put in a good performance.

“We like testing ourselves against the best opposition possible.

“There’s a bit of excitement when you play these teams and we relish games like this.

“You want to prove a point, I believe some of my players could play at a higher level and they need to start showing it in these games.

“If we progress and players are seen doing well in the Scottish Cup that’s when they may get the chance to step up the levels.”

Formartine defending good home cup record

Formartine United are also hoping to take a League Two scalp when Forfar Athletic visit North Lodge Park.

The Pitmedden side have never been beaten at home by a League One or League Two side in the Scottish Cup.

Defender Stuart Smith takes confidence from that record and wants to extend it.

He said: “It’s a good tie for us, a home draw at this stage is always pretty welcome.

“We’ve done well over the years beating the likes of Clyde, Forfar and Annan.

“In general we’ve been a good cup side over the years which can give us encouragement.

“Forfar will still start as favourites, there’s no doubt about that, but I think that suits us.

“We’ve been inconsistent in the league and that’s not something that’s been unique to this season.

“We’ve had that before, but in a one-off game it might suit us and hopefully we can have a good go at getting through.”