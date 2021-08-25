Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021
Sport / Football / Highland League

Impressive Clach secure 2-0 victory as 10-man Lossiemouth fall short

By Paul Chalk
August 25, 2021, 9:49 pm Updated: August 25, 2021, 9:54 pm
Clach manager Jordan Macdonald.
Clach manager Jordan Macdonald saw his side earn full points at Lossiemouth.

Clach ran out deserved 2-0 Highland League victors away to Lossiemouth, who played most of the second half with 10 men.

Liam Taylor’s header had the visitors ahead before a red card for James Leslie just after the break toughened the task for the Coasters.

Striker James Anderson finished the contest with a clinical low drive 10 minutes from time.

Lossie were seeking a reaction to their 3-1 weekend defeat at Strathspey where they fell short of what they are capable of. They lacked composure at key times here too.

The visitors, meanwhile, arrived at Grant Park five days on from their battling 2-2 draw at Forres Mechanics.

Clach pull four points clear

Only one point separated these teams ahead of kick-off, with the Inverness side higher up on five points after their opening five league fixtures.

Home manager Joe Russell made just one change, with Niall Kennedy in for Fraser Forbes.

Lilywhites boss Jordan Macdonald handed Eachainn Miller, Shaun Sutherland, Scott Morrison and Ryan Mackintosh promotions to the starting 11.

After a positive start from Lossie, the deadlock was broken in the 10th minute when Taylor stooped to head home a corner from on-loan ICT kid Robbie Thompson.

Lossiemouth boss Joe Russell.

Clach keeper Martin Mackinnon held efforts from Kennedy and Allen, but the visitors looked sharp and dangerous on attack.

Miller twice came close to adding the the Lilies’ lead in the first half. The first one was a header over the bar then he failed to convert after a poor clearance from on-loan Ross County keeper Logan Ross.

Lilies number one shuts out Lossie

Saves from Mackinnon either side of the interval kept Lossie out before they were reduced to 10 men.

Two yellow cards amounted to a red card for Leslie at the start of the second half as referee Kevin Buchanan punished him for dissent following his first half booking.

Anderson doubled the result when he shot low into the net after substitute Connor Bunce’s effort was blocked.

On Saturday in the league, Lossie take the short trip to Forres Mechanics, while Clach welcome Turriff United to Merkinch.

