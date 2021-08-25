Impressive Clach secure 2-0 victory as 10-man Lossiemouth fall short

Clach ran out deserved 2-0 Highland League victors away to Lossiemouth, who played most of the second half with 10 men.

Liam Taylor’s header had the visitors ahead before a red card for James Leslie just after the break toughened the task for the Coasters.

Striker James Anderson finished the contest with a clinical low drive 10 minutes from time.

Done, and Clach take the points with a 0-2 win at Grant Park. pic.twitter.com/Syi6LtPXf0 — Lossiemouth FC (@lossiemouthfc) August 25, 2021

Lossie were seeking a reaction to their 3-1 weekend defeat at Strathspey where they fell short of what they are capable of. They lacked composure at key times here too.

The visitors, meanwhile, arrived at Grant Park five days on from their battling 2-2 draw at Forres Mechanics.

Clach pull four points clear

Only one point separated these teams ahead of kick-off, with the Inverness side higher up on five points after their opening five league fixtures.

Home manager Joe Russell made just one change, with Niall Kennedy in for Fraser Forbes.

Lilywhites boss Jordan Macdonald handed Eachainn Miller, Shaun Sutherland, Scott Morrison and Ryan Mackintosh promotions to the starting 11.

After a positive start from Lossie, the deadlock was broken in the 10th minute when Taylor stooped to head home a corner from on-loan ICT kid Robbie Thompson.

Clach keeper Martin Mackinnon held efforts from Kennedy and Allen, but the visitors looked sharp and dangerous on attack.

Miller twice came close to adding the the Lilies’ lead in the first half. The first one was a header over the bar then he failed to convert after a poor clearance from on-loan Ross County keeper Logan Ross.

Lilies number one shuts out Lossie

Saves from Mackinnon either side of the interval kept Lossie out before they were reduced to 10 men.

Two yellow cards amounted to a red card for Leslie at the start of the second half as referee Kevin Buchanan punished him for dissent following his first half booking.

Anderson doubled the result when he shot low into the net after substitute Connor Bunce’s effort was blocked.

On Saturday in the league, Lossie take the short trip to Forres Mechanics, while Clach welcome Turriff United to Merkinch.