Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Brora aim to return to Highland League action with victory against Buckie

By Callum Law
September 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
Brora Rangers interim manager Craig Campbell is hoping they can defeat Buckie Thistle
Their preparation has been far from ideal but Craig Campbell is confident Brora Rangers can get a result against Buckie Thistle.

The Cattachs return to Breedon Highland League action against the Jags at Dudgeon Park following a Covid-19 outbreak which led to the postponement of their last two fixtures.

Both Brora and Buckie have title aspirations and interim manager Campbell said: “It will be quite difficult to pick a team.

“We trained on Thursday and I’ve spoken to the boys who have had Covid to see how they’re feeling.

“We won’t be taking any risks with anybody, we’ve good numbers and good options in our squad now so I’m sure we’ll be able to field a good team.

“We’ve lost two games already and that builds a bit of pressure to not drop too many more points.

“We know it’s a huge game for us and Buckie have been doing well, but we have a squad that’s more than capable of beating anybody on their day.

“It’s up to us to try to do that.”

Jags look to improve against top sides

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart added: “It’s another big test for us against a very good side.

“Normally it’s game against the sides around you that dictate your season.

“In the last three years, we’ve not done so well against the top five or six teams.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart expects a difficult game against Brora

“We’ve had mixed fortunes against them so far this season and we need to try to improve that.

“How we do against Fraserburgh, Brora, Rothes, Inverurie, Formartine and Brechin will determine where we finish I think.”

Wick short on numbers

Wick Academy play Fraserburgh at Harmsworth Park but are without Brandon Sinclair, Joe Anderson, Alan Farquhar, Jack Henry, Richard Macadie, Mark Macadie, Liam Bain, Gordon MacNab and manager Gary Manson. The Broch have everyone available.

Ross McPherson and Craig Dorrat are suspended for Forres Mechanics’ clash with Turrriff United at Mosset Park, but Owen Paterson and Graham Fraser return.

