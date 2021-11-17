Brora’s Dale Gillespie says lifestyle change has benefited his career

Dale Gillespie believes giving up alcohol has extended his career with Brora Rangers.

The 32-year-old midfielder stopped drinking in July 2019 and last month signed an extension to stay with the Cattachs until the summer of 2024.

Gillespie is set to be involved when Brora face Lossiemouth at Grant Park in the Breedon Highland League tonight.

The midfielder said: “It’s benefited everything in my life giving it up.

“It wasn’t an issue as in drinking every day or something like that.

“But it used to be that it was the main priority over the weekend and there were a few occasions when I got myself in trouble when it came to football as well.

“It’s been nothing but a positive. It wasn’t a big issue, but sometimes when I did drink things got out of hand.

“Throughout my career at Brora and at Rothes it had been like that and it probably did hold me back to an extent.

“I think I’m enjoying football more now than I ever have and it’s healthier the change that I made.

“Hopefully I can use my experiences of the past to help some of the younger players in the squad.

“It’s been very beneficial to me and if I hadn’t done it I don’t think I would have still been playing or signing a new contract.”

It’s tight at the top

Brora are sixth in the Highland League table, but have games in hand on the sides above them.

Craig Campbell’s men have won their last five league fixtures, and Gillespie added: “This season there’s five or six teams all there.

“Fraserburgh are top and there’s not many points between everyone.

“It’s exciting for the neutrals and it’s enjoyable for us as players to be involved in.

“We’re going into this game with confidence as we try to get another win.”

Encouragement for Lossie

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth assistant manager Ian Campbell wants his side to take confidence from the last meeting between the sides.

On that occasion the Coasters battled back from 2-0 before losing on penalties in the semi-final of the North of Scotland Cup.

Campbell said: “We can take confidence from the last game, we gave them a bit of a fright.

“We were 2-0 down and scored two goals to come back and if there had been a bit more injury time or extra time I think we might have won it.

“We’ve done all right this season, we haven’t quite met the targets we were looking at.

“But we’ll keep working away, this is our third season of trying to work with local lads and young players we’ve taken through.

“Hopefully we’ll bear the fruit of that now as they’re a wee bit older.”