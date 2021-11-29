Praise aplenty after starlet Fin Allen scores professional contract at Elgin City

Talented teenager Fin Allen has risen through the ranks at Elgin City and now scored his first professional contact with the League Two club.

The 17-year-old midfielder joined the Borough Briggs’ side’s academy at the age of eight and is pushing for more first-team action, having come on as a substitute 11 times this season, including in last Tuesday’s 1-1 home draw with Edinburgh City.

FIN ALLEN TURNS PRO ✍️ We are delighted to announce local lad Fin Allen signed his first pro contract with the Club today 🖤 A great day for Fin and the Club. The Full story can be found on our website, link below 👇 https://t.co/ZyFER1nkC6 pic.twitter.com/JTYmcS1C3m — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) November 26, 2021

Academy coaches supported Allen

Chairman Graham Tatters explained team effort has resulted in Allen being handed a pro deal with City.

He said: “I would like to congratulate Fin on signing his first professional contract with Elgin City. This is a culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication by Fin.

“Fin is a graduate of our academy and has represented the club at every age group. It is also an opportunity to recognise the support and encouragement Fin has received from the academy coaches, in particular but not exclusively Tiger and Steve Porter.

“Well done to (academy manager) Robbie Hope for getting another player through the academy. Also thank you to the Allen family for their outstanding support.”

Coaches and family play key roles

The player was also quick to thanks those who have helped him continue positively in his development at the Black and Whites.

He said: ‘I am lucky enough to have brilliant coaches and would like to thank them along with my family for getting me to this stage and look forward to playing for my local club in the years to come.”

Boss tips Allen for bright future

Manager Gavin Price, who has given the youngster his chance to be part of the first-team, believes he has plenty of potential.

He said: “Fin has come through the academy system and has shown an incredibly good attitude for someone so young.

“He has been in about the first team squad for the past two years and his development has been fantastic. I really believe he has all the tools to have a very successful career.”

‘Success story for Academy’ – Hope

Academy boss Robbie Hope echoed his colleagues’ views on Allen, praising the way the player has worked through the levels every year.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted for Fin. He started his football journey at the bottom of the academy pathway and has worked his way up all through the levels to the top.

“This is another success story for the academy and the club with promoting homegrown talent.”

League match with Kelty on hold

Elgin City were due to be hosting Kelty Hearts this weekend, however with the League Two leaders now facing a Scottish Cup replay against Montrose, that fixture will be rearranged by the SPFL.

The Moray men’s next fixture, which is also in the league, will now be on Saturday, December 11 away to Annan Athletic, before they host Stenhousemuir on December 18.