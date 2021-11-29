Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Praise aplenty after starlet Fin Allen scores professional contract at Elgin City

By Paul Chalk
November 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Fin Allen, with Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Fin Allen, with Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.

Talented teenager Fin Allen has risen through the ranks at Elgin City and now scored his first professional contact with the League Two club.

The 17-year-old midfielder joined the Borough Briggs’ side’s academy at the age of eight and is pushing for more first-team action, having come on as a substitute 11 times this season, including in last Tuesday’s 1-1 home draw with Edinburgh City.

 

Academy coaches supported Allen

Chairman Graham Tatters explained team effort has resulted in Allen being handed a pro deal with City.

He said: “I would like to congratulate Fin on signing his first professional contract with Elgin City. This is a culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication by Fin.

“Fin is a graduate of our academy and has represented the club at every age group. It is also an opportunity to recognise the support and encouragement Fin has received from the academy coaches, in particular but not exclusively Tiger and Steve Porter.

“Well done to (academy manager) Robbie Hope for getting another player through the academy. Also thank you to the Allen family for their outstanding support.”

Coaches and family play key roles

The player was also quick to thanks those who have helped him continue positively in his development at the Black and Whites.

He said: ‘I am lucky enough to have brilliant coaches and would like to thank them along with my family for getting me to this stage and look forward to playing for my local club in the years to come.”

Boss tips Allen for bright future

Manager Gavin Price, who has given the youngster his chance to be part of the first-team, believes he has plenty of potential.

He said: “Fin has come through the academy system and has shown an incredibly good attitude for someone so young.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

“He has been in about the first team squad for the past two years and his development has been fantastic. I really believe he has all the tools to have a very successful career.”

‘Success story for Academy’ – Hope

Academy boss Robbie Hope echoed his colleagues’ views on Allen, praising the way the player has worked through the levels every year.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted for Fin. He started his football journey at the bottom of the academy pathway and has worked his way up all through the levels to the top.

“This is another success story for the academy and the club with promoting homegrown talent.”

League match with Kelty on hold

Elgin City were due to be hosting Kelty Hearts this weekend, however with the League Two leaders now facing a Scottish Cup replay against Montrose, that fixture will be rearranged by the SPFL.

The Moray men’s next fixture, which is also in the league, will now be on Saturday, December 11 away to Annan Athletic, before they host Stenhousemuir on December 18.

