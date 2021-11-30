Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brora to face Huntly after Highland League Cup tie with Brechin postponed

By Callum Law
November 30, 2021, 11:53 am
Brora Rangers will now play Huntly this weekend after their Highland League Cup quarter-final with Brechin has been postponed
Brora Rangers will now play Huntly this weekend after their Highland League Cup quarter-final with Brechin has been postponed

The GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup quarter-final between Brechin City and Brora Rangers has been postponed due to the Hedgemen’s continued involvement in the Scottish Cup.

Brora had been due to travel to Glebe Park on Saturday, but will now face Huntly in the Breedon Highland League, while Brechin tackle Darvel in their Scottish Cup third round replay.

The Black and Golds had been due to face Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park in a rearranged league outing this weekend.

But pitch conditions and the weather forecast mean it’s unlikely that could go ahead so Huntly will now make the trip to Brora.

Elsewhere, Keith and Fort William’s Kynoch Park will kick-off at 1pm due to floodlight damage.

