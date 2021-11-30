Brora to face Huntly after Highland League Cup tie with Brechin postponed By Callum Law November 30, 2021, 11:53 am Brora Rangers will now play Huntly this weekend after their Highland League Cup quarter-final with Brechin has been postponed The GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup quarter-final between Brechin City and Brora Rangers has been postponed due to the Hedgemen’s continued involvement in the Scottish Cup. Brora had been due to travel to Glebe Park on Saturday, but will now face Huntly in the Breedon Highland League, while Brechin tackle Darvel in their Scottish Cup third round replay. The Black and Golds had been due to face Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park in a rearranged league outing this weekend. But pitch conditions and the weather forecast mean it’s unlikely that could go ahead so Huntly will now make the trip to Brora. Elsewhere, Keith and Fort William’s Kynoch Park will kick-off at 1pm due to floodlight damage. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Elgin City face League Two leaders Kelty Hearts next week after Fifers’ cup tie Andrew Macrae aiming for more success with Brora after signing new deal Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup campaign will begin against Edinburgh City Brechin set for Scottish Cup replay following battling draw with Darvel at Glebe Park