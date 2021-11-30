Brora to face Huntly after Highland League Cup tie with Brechin postponed

The GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup quarter-final between Brechin City and Brora Rangers has been postponed due to the Hedgemen’s continued involvement in the Scottish Cup.

Brora had been due to travel to Glebe Park on Saturday, but will now face Huntly in the Breedon Highland League, while Brechin tackle Darvel in their Scottish Cup third round replay.

The Black and Golds had been due to face Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park in a rearranged league outing this weekend.

But pitch conditions and the weather forecast mean it’s unlikely that could go ahead so Huntly will now make the trip to Brora.

Elsewhere, Keith and Fort William’s Kynoch Park will kick-off at 1pm due to floodlight damage.