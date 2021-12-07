Jordan MacRae looking for a repeat as Brora Rangers move up to second in the Highland League

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jordan MacRae has already helped a club earn promotion from the Breedon Highland League to the SPFL and wants to do it again with Brora Rangers.

The Cattachs are one of the clubs battling it out at the top of the table and have the ambition to progress up the pyramid if they win the title.

In 2019, striker MacRae was part of the Cove Rangers squad which secured a spot in League Two via the pyramid play-offs and the 23-year-old reckons Brora could do the same.

He said: “It’s definitely something I think we could do (get promotion), that’s the ambition the club has put forward and we’ve signed new contracts a few of us.

“It’s set in stone that the club want to win the league and eventually progress into the Scottish League.

“Hopefully it’s something we can do for the club and the community here.”

Pressure on at the summit

Brora’s 4-0 victory against Huntly on Saturday lifted them to second in the Highland League table, just a point behind leaders Fraserburgh.

The Sutherland side now face a crucial run of fixtures tackling Rothes, Fraserburgh and Formartine United in the next three weeks.

MacRae added: “It’s quite important for us to keep going about our business and we’re starting to put the pressure on.

“I think people maybe wrote us off at the start, but we’ve regrouped and we’re full of confidence now.

“Hopefully we can take that into the important games in the next couple of weeks.”

New deals part of future plan

MacRae was one of four players to recently sign new contracts as Brora plan for the future.

He and Andrew Macrae penned deals until the summer of 2024, while Gregor MacDonald and Martin Maclean signed until 2025.

He said: “We’re all in it together and we’re all sticking together as a group.

📝 The club are delighted to announce Andy Macrae and Jordan Macrae have both signed new deals until 2024. In addition to this Martin Maclean and Gregor Macdonald have signed new deals until 2025! — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) November 27, 2021

“Myself and Andrew really enjoy playing together and we’ve signed the same length of contract.

“And then Gregor and Martin also signed new contracts and they’re also important players.

“I think it was an easy decision for us all to stay. Martin has been here for years and I’ve enjoyed every minute with Brora and I think the other boys are the same.

“Hopefully we can keep pushing the club forward.”

Front four firing on all cylinders

MacRae netted a hat-trick in the win against Huntly to take his tally for the season to 19 in all competitions.

Brora’s front four of MacRae, Matthew Wright, Max Ewan and Ali Sutherland were particularly impressive against the Black and Golds.

MacRae said: “It’s not often I score hat-trick, but that’s a couple now.

“I managed to push Dale (Gillespie) off a free-kick for the first one, which is very rare.

“Then I had a header and with the third one I couldn’t really miss.

“The third one is probably the best team goal we’ve scored this season.

“We’ve linked well all season, regardless of who is playing up front or out wide.

“Getting the ball wide is probably our main threat and myself and Matthew are getting into the box and scoring goals.”