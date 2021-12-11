Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grant Noble wants to maintain Deveronvale’s good home league form when Nairn visit

By Callum Law
December 11, 2021, 6:00 am
Grant Noble is hoping Deveronvale can make it five home league wins in a row when they face Nairn County
Grant Noble is keen for Deveronvale to continue their good home form in the Breedon Highland League when Nairn County visit Princess Royal Park.

On league business, the Banffers have won their last four home games and currently sit eighth in the table.

Attacker Noble said: “When you’re playing at home you want to make it as a difficult as possible for the other teams.

“If you’ve got decent home form then it can be a massive help during the course of a season.

“We’re looking to keep that run going if we can.”

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking for a new assistant after Michael Morrison stepped down earlier this week due to work commitments.

Noble added: “He’s only been with us from the start of the season but during that time he’s been really good.

“He speaks well and his training has been really good.

“I’ve nothing but good things to say about Michael, we’re sad to see him go, but work and family commitments have to come first, so we understand where he’s coming from.”

County’s options limited

Meanwhile, Nairn are set to be without a host of regulars for the trip to Banff.
Conor Gethins is missing with a rib problem, while Adam Porritt is suspended.

Fraser Dingwall, Tom MacLennan, Seamus McConaghy, Scott Davidson, Callum Maclean, Calum Howarth and Liam Shewan are also set to remain on the sidelines, but Cohen Ramsay could return.

Manager Ronnie Sharp said: “It’s been difficult all season really because we’ve never had so many injuries.

“On average we’ve had eight to 10 players out most weeks and that does make it hard.”

The clash between Rothes and Brora Rangers at Mackessack Park was postponed on Thursday, while Keith’s match against Brechin City at Kynoch Park was called off on Friday morning.

