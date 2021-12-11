Grant Noble wants to maintain Deveronvale’s good home league form when Nairn visit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Grant Noble is keen for Deveronvale to continue their good home form in the Breedon Highland League when Nairn County visit Princess Royal Park.

On league business, the Banffers have won their last four home games and currently sit eighth in the table.

Attacker Noble said: “When you’re playing at home you want to make it as a difficult as possible for the other teams.

“If you’ve got decent home form then it can be a massive help during the course of a season.

“We’re looking to keep that run going if we can.”

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking for a new assistant after Michael Morrison stepped down earlier this week due to work commitments.

Noble added: “He’s only been with us from the start of the season but during that time he’s been really good.

“He speaks well and his training has been really good.

“I’ve nothing but good things to say about Michael, we’re sad to see him go, but work and family commitments have to come first, so we understand where he’s coming from.”

County’s options limited

Meanwhile, Nairn are set to be without a host of regulars for the trip to Banff.

Conor Gethins is missing with a rib problem, while Adam Porritt is suspended.

Fraser Dingwall, Tom MacLennan, Seamus McConaghy, Scott Davidson, Callum Maclean, Calum Howarth and Liam Shewan are also set to remain on the sidelines, but Cohen Ramsay could return.

Manager Ronnie Sharp said: “It’s been difficult all season really because we’ve never had so many injuries.

“On average we’ve had eight to 10 players out most weeks and that does make it hard.”

The clash between Rothes and Brora Rangers at Mackessack Park was postponed on Thursday, while Keith’s match against Brechin City at Kynoch Park was called off on Friday morning.