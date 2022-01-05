WATCH: Episode 24 of Highland League Weekly – Brechin City v Fraserburgh highlights, plus Buckie Thistle’s Kevin Main By Ryan Cryle January 5, 2022, 4:47 pm Updated: January 5, 2022, 6:16 pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal In-form Elgin City target Friday win in Edinburgh to fire up promotion charge ‘The old Fort William’s gone’ – chairman John Trew on a new era for Lochaber side Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh’s stunning fightback to claim 5-3 victory at Brechin City Fraserburgh produce stunning comeback to defeat Brechin City 5-3 at Glebe Park