Craig Campbell praises Harry Hennem’s attitude after Brora loan extension

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell has praised the mentality of Harry Hennem after he returned to the club.

The Inverness Caley Thistle midfielder spent the first half of the season on-loan at Dudgeon Park and the deal has now been extended until the end of the campaign.

Although Hennem hasn’t established himself as a regular starter for the Cattachs Campbell has been impressed with the 17-year-old’s contribution.

He said: “Harry is an exciting young player, he’s probably a little bit frustrated that he hasn’t started more games.

“But he’s been involved in a lot of games coming on and has impacted a lot of games.

“He scored a great goal against Wick and he’s got something about him.

“For a young age he’s not scared to get on the ball and try to create things so we’re delighted to have Harry back.

“Inverness want him to play all the time and I understand that for his development.

“But we also have a strong squad as well so it is difficult for young players.

“Credit to Harry he said he was enjoying it and he wanted to come back and fight to get more game time.

“That’s huge credit to a young player for having a mentality like that. That bodes well for him and we’re delighted with that attitude.”

Campbell would like County pair to return

Brora also had midfielder Adam Mackinnon and striker Matthew Wright on loan from Ross County in the first half of the season.

Both made an impact in the Breedon Highland League with Wright netting 21 goals and Mackinnon playing regularly.

Campbell would like to have them back for the rest of this term, but could understand if the Staggies wanted the duo to now gain experience at a higher level.

He added: “We’d be delighted to have them back – but I understand it from Ross County’s point of view and the players’ point of view.

“It’s all about their development. I think both of them have developed in the half season with us.

“Matthew has contributed with a lot of goals and Adam was playing every game until he got injured.

“It definitely helped them, but I understand for Ross County it’s all about player development and what’s right for the next stage of their career.”