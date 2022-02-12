Buckie Thistle edge out Brechin City to make it 14 Highland League wins in a row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle made it 14 Breedon Highland League wins in a row with a 1-0 victory over Brechin City at Victoria Park.

In a scrappy affair the Jags took the points courtesy of Max Barry’s early goal.

The result means Buckie remain level on points with Fraserburgh at the top of the table, however, they drop to second on goal difference after the Broch’s handsome win against Clachnacuddin.

Brechin are now six points off the summit with 11 games remaining.

Hosts get early goal

Buckie selected the same team which defeated Fraserburgh 3-1 in midweek, while Brechin included new loan signing from Dundee United Layton Bisland in their side.

It took the home side only four minutes to take the lead and it was a goal City goalkeeper Jack Wills may have nightmares about.

Barry’s free-kick from 25 yards took a deflection off the wall and Wills seemed uncertain whether to palm the ball away or catch it, but instead he did neither and let it squirm through his hands into the net.

Brechin’s first effort came after 10 minutes, but Jamie Bain’s free-kick from long range drifted wide.

Shortly after poor Jags defending gave Marc Scott a chance inside the area but his ball across the six-yard box was cleared by Shaun Wood.

With the wind in their favour in the first half Brechin were trying to pen Buckie in and on 18 minutes goalkeeper Kevin Main did well to parry away a dangerous free-kick from Michael Cruickshank.

But the Jags were also a threat at times, particularly when they got Andrew MacAskill on the ball with the midfielder’s trickery giving the visiting defenders problems.

In the 27th minute Brechin were inches away from a leveller with Bain’s wind-assisted free-kick from the left curling just beyond the back post.

Shortly after the half hour mark Seth Patrick fired in a drive from 30 yards, but it was straight at Main.

On 43 minutes another Bain free-kick had Main scampering across his goal, but again it was just off target.

In the last few seconds of the first Main made a comfortable save from Murray MacKintosh’s header after Julian Wade had found space on the right flank.

Visitors look to respond

In the second half it continued to be scrappy fare with neither side at their best in the forward areas.

On 63 minutes a decent bit of Buckie possession resulted in Kevin Fraser finding MacAskill on the right side of the area, but he lashed his shot over.

In an effort to try to turn the game in their favour Brechin boss Andy Kirk sent on Cameron Ross for Bisland, but there was no immediate change in proceedings.

The Hedgemen looked bereft of ideas and almost resigned to defeat.

With 10 minutes left Buckie almost doubled their lead but MacAskill’s swirling free-kick from the left was gathered by Wills.

Despite Brechin’s best efforts they never looked likely to grab an equaliser and Buckie held out comfortably for another crucial win.