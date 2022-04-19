Alex Chisholm upbeat about Clach’s future after management team sign extensions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm believes the future is bright for the Lilywhites.

At the weekend the club’s management team of Jordan MacDonald, Michael Mackenzie, Tommy Wilson and Martin Callum penned contract extensions until the summer of 2026.

Clach finished 11th in the Breedon Highland League this season and Grant Street Park chief Chisholm is optimistic when he looks to the future.

He said: “I think it was a very important thing for the club to have stability.

“With the work the management team have done, I think they’ve really changed the culture and attitude at the club.

“There’s been a big change and they’ve brought the young boys on and want to play football.

“There have been ups and downs over the season, but there has been a lot of bright spots and progression and we want this to be more than a two or three-year thing.

“We feel this is the right move because it gives us stability and they know where they want the club to go.

“There’s optimism about the future and speaking to the supporters at the weekend they feel this is the right thing to do.

“Everyone has bought into it and there’s a positive attitude at the club.

“There have been bumps in the road, but the overall direction we’re going in is good.”

Progress has been made

It’s nine years since Clach finished higher than 11th and Chisholm was satisfied with with the progress they made this term in manager MacDonald’s first full season in charge.

He added: “I think we have done better than expected. At one point, with the run we were on, we were ahead of where we finished.

“But overall, looking at the season and thinking where we were both on and off the field beforehand, there’s a feel-good factor and we’ve been playing good football.

“It’s a competitive league, the Highland League, and you have to compete to earn the right to play football.

“You need to be ruthless and take your chances when they come and also defend well.

“That comes with experience and that’s why it’s important to have everyone signed up and we’re looking forward to the next few seasons.

“The commitment that the management team have shown has been great, we see it on a daily basis.

“The commitment they have is phenomenal. In one of my first chats with Jordan, he said he had unfinished business at Clach because he was here when we won the league (in 2004).

“I like his attitude, commitment and knowledge. He knows what the club is about and knows where we want to go and we’re all working hard to make it happen.”