Alex Chisholm upbeat about Clach’s future after management team sign extensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Alex Chisholm upbeat about Clach’s future after management team sign extensions

By Callum Law
April 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Pictured, back row from left to right, Clach director of football Scott Dowling and chairman Alex Chisholm. Front row, Clach's management team Tommy Wilson, Michael Mackenzie, manager Jordan MacDonald and Martin Callum
Pictured, back row from left to right, Clach director of football Scott Dowling and chairman Alex Chisholm. Front row, Clach's management team Tommy Wilson, Michael Mackenzie, manager Jordan MacDonald and Martin Callum

Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm believes the future is bright for the Lilywhites.

At the weekend the club’s management team of Jordan MacDonald, Michael Mackenzie, Tommy Wilson and Martin Callum penned contract extensions until the summer of 2026.

Clach finished 11th in the Breedon Highland League this season and Grant Street Park chief Chisholm is optimistic when he looks to the future.

He said: “I think it was a very important thing for the club to have stability.

“With the work the management team have done, I think they’ve really changed the culture and attitude at the club.

“There’s been a big change and they’ve brought the young boys on and want to play football.

“There have been ups and downs over the season, but there has been a lot of bright spots and progression and we want this to be more than a two or three-year thing.

“We feel this is the right move because it gives us stability and they know where they want the club to go.

“There’s optimism about the future and speaking to the supporters at the weekend they feel this is the right thing to do.

“Everyone has bought into it and there’s a positive attitude at the club.

“There have been bumps in the road, but the overall direction we’re going in is good.”

Progress has been made

It’s nine years since Clach finished higher than 11th and Chisholm was satisfied with with the progress they made this term in manager MacDonald’s first full season in charge.

He added: “I think we have done better than expected. At one point, with the run we were on, we were ahead of where we finished.

“But overall, looking at the season and thinking where we were both on and off the field beforehand, there’s a feel-good factor and we’ve been playing good football.

“It’s a competitive league, the Highland League, and you have to compete to earn the right to play football.

“You need to be ruthless and take your chances when they come and also defend well.

Jordan MacDonald guided Clach to 11th place in the Breedon Highland League

“That comes with experience and that’s why it’s important to have everyone signed up and we’re looking forward to the next few seasons.

“The commitment that the management team have shown has been great, we see it on a daily basis.

“The commitment they have is phenomenal. In one of my first chats with Jordan, he said he had unfinished business at Clach because he was here when we won the league (in 2004).

“I like his attitude, commitment and knowledge. He knows what the club is about and knows where we want to go and we’re all working hard to make it happen.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]