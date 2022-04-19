‘I feel very privileged’: New head teacher gets down to work at Aberdeen secondary school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new head teacher at Lochside Academy – Aberdeen’s biggest school – has got to work.

Justin Noon has taken up the top job at Lochside Academy after leaving his previous post in the Borders.

Mr Noon takes over from Neil Hendry who moved on to lead Inverurie Academy.

His first day was Monday and in a letter to parents he set out his hopes for the next few weeks before the summer holidays.

The Lochside Academy head teacher is taking on the biggest school in the city. It serves the Torry, Kincorth, Cove and Nigg areas following the respective closures of Torry and Kincorth academies.

It was great to meet some of our parents and carers this evening. Best of luck to all of our young people about to sit examinations and unit assessments. https://t.co/6Ffq0vLoKy — Justin Noon (@MrJustinNoon) April 18, 2022

‘Delighted’ to get started

Mr Noon said he was “delighted” to be getting down to work at Lochside Academy following his appointment.

In his letter to pupils and parents, he said he was “privileged” to be joining the Welllington Circle secondary.

Mr Noon wrote: “I am delighted to officially get started in the role today following my appointment in February and feel very privileged to be joining Lochside Academy.

“I enjoyed meeting young people in year group assemblies during my two-day visit before the holidays and look forward to meeting you soon.”

Call for the parent’s views

Mr Noon said he was keen to work alongside parents in the coming months and years.

He also said that the next few weeks before the summer break are “very important” for Lochside and its pupils.

The Lochside Academy head teacher said: “For a variety of reasons, the 11 weeks between now and the summer holiday are very important.

“One of my first tasks will be reviewing progress made with the current school improvement plan for 2021-22 and beginning the process of co-creating our school improvement plan for next year and beyond with young people, parents and staff.

“Getting parents involved in their child’s education is of paramount importance to me and I need your views on our school – both the strengths and what you feel needs to be improved further.

“Your views will very much be listened to and will be taken into account during the school improvement planning process.”

More from the Schools and Family team

Inverness parent concerned about ‘school apartheid’ after daughter injured twice on playground

A new way of schooling: Teaching kids who are too anxious to leave the house

How can you help your child deal with bullies at school? Kids and experts share their tips