Sport Football Highland League

Forward Ethan Sutherland relishing busy month and title defence with Fraserburgh

By Paul Chalk
June 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fraserburgh's Ethan Sutherland with parents Lorraine and Graeme pictured with the Scottish Youth FA Cup won this year with Dyce Boys Club.
Fraserburgh's Ethan Sutherland with parents Lorraine and Graeme pictured with the Scottish Youth FA Cup won this year with Dyce Boys Club.

Attacker Ethan Sutherland believes Highland League champions Fraserburgh are shaping up well ahead of their title defence.

The 18-year-old livewire, who joined the club last summer, got some game time for the Broch over the weekend in Elgin City’s Borough Briggs centenary tournament.

The HFL title-winners lost 2-0 against the hosts on Saturday before winning 2-0 against Inverurie Locos on Sunday to lift the Consolation Trophy.

Later in the day, League 2 Elgin defeated League 1 Peterhead 2-0 to lift the main silverware in the pre-season competition.

Sutherland was delighted to be involved and felt the players overall came out of the weekend the better for it.

He said: “Saturday was tough, losing 2-0, but it was a good workout. Sunday was much better and we won 2-0.

“Our squad is looking good at the moment and the two games will be really good to get our fitness up for next season.

“It is really important to get our fitness and sharpness up and a good bit of pre-season such as last weekend will really get us going.

“I played right-wing for 15 minutes in both games. It was a bit scrappy towards the end of Sunday’s game, but we can take plenty of positives away from the tournament.

“It’s all geared towards getting results in the leagues and cups from next month.”

Ethan Sutherland.

Busy July with cup and league games

The Broch play a friendly against East End Juniors this Saturday, with their competitive season kicking off seven days later with Derek McInnes’ Premiership visitors Kilmarnock heading north in the Premier Sports Cup.

In the same competition, Fraserburgh will play Montrose (at home on July 12), Stenhousemuir (away on July 16) and Partick Thistle (away on July 19) before their title defence begins on July 23 at home to Deveronvale.

Sutherland knows the impressive champions, who held off a terrific challenge from Buckie Thistle last term, will need to be on top of their game every time to retain their crown next year.

He said: “Winning the title was hard, but it will be tough to defend it. We are the team to beat in the Highland League, so every game is a final.

“We just have to perform every game and ensure we get the results.”

And when asked what his personal aims are for next term, Sutherland added: “I just want to progress, get fitter and sharper. I want to improve overall and be as good as I can be.”

Cup ties to sharpen side for league

Manager Mark Cowie, meanwhile, admits the League Cup will be used mainly to get his players ready to peak from the Vale opener onwards.

He said: “It is our first time in the Premier Sports Cup after missing out on a coin toss last year.

“We have seen past (Highland League) champions play in that competition in the past and maybe been not quite ready for the league, so we need to be ready to go.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie.

“We might need to sacrifice results in the cup to make sure the guys are rested.

“Although it is important we don’t disgrace ourselves in the cup, the most important thing for us is July 23 and the game against Deveronvale.”

