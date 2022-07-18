Ross Gunn aiming for success with new club Brora Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Gunn is targeting trophies with new club Brora Rangers.

The winger has joined the Cattachs on a two-year contract after turning down the chance to remain at Rothes.

Gunn, 21, is looking forward to a new challenge at Dudgeon Park, and said: “I think I needed a fresh start away from Rothes and I felt Brora was the best place.

“I think Brora will be in a position to challenge for the title this season and also the cups, so that was what attracted me.

“I enjoyed my time with Rothes – there were points in the season where I felt a bit let down and felt I could have played more, but I did enjoy my time at Rothes overall and it’s been a good experience for me in the Highland League.

“There will be a lot of competition at Brora, there’s a lot of good players at the club.

“The standards are high, a lot of the guys could play at a higher level and I’ll have to try to match that.

“In time I would like to try to play higher up the leagues, but I’m just taking it one step at a time.”

Competition key for Campbell

Gunn joined Rothes in 2020 and helped them win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and the North of Scotland Cup.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle player featured for Brora as a trialist in pre-season and manager Craig Campbell is pleased to have signed the player.

He says Gunn will add to the Cattachs’ attacking options as he competes with the likes of Andrew Macrae, Jordan MacRae, Max Ewan, Tony Dingwall and Ali Sutherland for a starting spot.

Campbell added: “He played for Rothes last season and in the games against us he did quite well.

“Ross is a young, quick, skilful wide player who suits the style of play we want to play.

“He should fit into our squad well and be a good addition.

“We’ve got competition and that’s what we wanted was to have more options this season.

“You want players to have to fight for a place in the team, you don’t want them getting too comfortable because they know they’ll be playing every week.

“I think it can only be healthy to have competition and we’re delighted to have Ross on board.”