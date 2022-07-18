Ross Gunn aiming for success with new club Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Gunn aiming for success with new club Brora Rangers

By Callum Law
July 18, 2022
Ross Gunn has left Rothes to sign for Brora.
Ross Gunn has left Rothes to sign for Brora.

Ross Gunn is targeting trophies with new club Brora Rangers.

The winger has joined the Cattachs on a two-year contract after turning down the chance to remain at Rothes.

Gunn, 21, is looking forward to a new challenge at Dudgeon Park, and said: “I think I needed a fresh start away from Rothes and I felt Brora was the best place.

“I think Brora will be in a position to challenge for the title this season and also the cups, so that was what attracted me.

“I enjoyed my time with Rothes – there were points in the season where I felt a bit let down and felt I could have played more, but I did enjoy my time at Rothes overall and it’s been a good experience for me in the Highland League.

 

“There will be a lot of competition at Brora, there’s a lot of good players at the club.

“The standards are high, a lot of the guys could play at a higher level and I’ll have to try to match that.

“In time I would like to try to play higher up the leagues, but I’m just taking it one step at a time.”

Competition key for Campbell

Gunn joined Rothes in 2020 and helped them win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and the North of Scotland Cup.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle player featured for Brora as a trialist in pre-season and manager Craig Campbell is pleased to have signed the player.

He says Gunn will add to the Cattachs’ attacking options as he competes with the likes of Andrew Macrae, Jordan MacRae, Max Ewan, Tony Dingwall and Ali Sutherland for a starting spot.

Campbell added: “He played for Rothes last season and in the games against us he did quite well.

Craig Campbell is pleased to have brought Ross Gunn to Brora.

“Ross is a young, quick, skilful wide player who suits the style of play we want to play.

“He should fit into our squad well and be a good addition.

“We’ve got competition and that’s what we wanted was to have more options this season.

“You want players to have to fight for a place in the team, you don’t want them getting too comfortable because they know they’ll be playing every week.

“I think it can only be healthy to have competition and we’re delighted to have Ross on board.”

