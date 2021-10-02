North of Scotland Cup final: Rothes defeat Brora Rangers

Rothes came from behind to defeat Brora Rangers 2-1 and win the North of Scotland Cup for the third time in their history.

The Cattachs took a first half lead in the final at Grant Park, Lossiemouth courtesy of Matthew Wright’s goal.

But the Speysiders hit back in the second period with Michael Finnis and Ryan McRitchie finding the net.

After winning the Highland League Cup last year this was another day to savour for the Mackessack Park club.

Rothes were handed a boost prior to kick-off with manager Ross Jack and assistant manager Jim Walker penning contract extensions until the summer of 2025.

Cattachs start strongly

But it was Brora who started the final the better of the two sides.

Wright worked goalkeeper Sean McCarthy with a powerful strike from long range in the early stages.

In the 13th minute the Cattachs came even closer Jordan MacRae cracking a right-foot shot against the crossbar from 25 yards.

But four minutes later Brora did take the lead with Wright finishing off a neat move.

John Pickles got forward down the right flank and found Tom Kelly, who linked with MacRae, who in turn found Pickles in space and his low cross was finished at the front post by Wright.

Rothes struggled to carve out much in the way of clear-cut chances in the first period.

They did force a number of corners while Allen Mackenzie’s long throw-ins were also a weapon they looked to make the most of but Brora in the main stood firm.

Rothes’ best chance of the opening half was a Ryan McRitchie header over from Alan Pollock’s chipped delivery.

Brora threatened to add a second before the interval with Ali Sutherland breaking through Bruce Milne’s challenge on the left, but McCarthy saved the angled shot.

Rothes hit back

Within 45 seconds of the restart Rothes came close to an equaliser with Pollock rifling a shot from 25 yards inches wide of the left post.

And in the 48th minute the Speysiders did equalise.

Pollock took a corner on the left short to Mackenzie, his deep cross broke for McRitchie who blasted the ball across the face of goal and Finnis was on hand to bundle the ball home from close range.

Soon after Mackenzie blazed a great chance to put the Moray side in front over the bar after outmuscling Pickles to latch onto Craig Cormack’s head flick.

At the other end Wright’s backheel set up Sutherland inside the area but he shot wide from 14 yards.

The game between scrappier after that with neither wanting to make a potentially crucial mistake, but in the 73rd minute Cormack wasn’t far away with a shot from 20 yards following neat footwork from Jack Brown.

At the other end Finnis made a vital intervention to cut out Ally Macdonald’s searching cross.

But it was Rothes who broke the deadlock on 77 minutes with Pollock’s floated corner from the right headed down into the bottom right corner by McRitchie.

Brora threw bodies forward in the closing stages in a bid to equalise, but Rothes held out to repeat their North of Scotland Cup wins of 1959 and 1979.