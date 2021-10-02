Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North of Scotland Cup final: Rothes defeat Brora Rangers

By Callum Law
October 2, 2021, 4:49 pm
Ryan McRitchie attempts to force the ball into the net for Rothes against Brora Rangers in the North of Scotland Cup final
Rothes came from behind to defeat Brora Rangers 2-1 and win the North of Scotland Cup for the third time in their history.

The Cattachs took a first half lead in the final at Grant Park, Lossiemouth courtesy of Matthew Wright’s goal.

But the Speysiders hit back in the second period with Michael Finnis and Ryan McRitchie finding the net.

After winning the Highland League Cup last year this was another day to savour for the Mackessack Park club.

Rothes were handed a boost prior to kick-off with manager Ross Jack and assistant manager Jim Walker penning contract extensions until the summer of 2025.

Cattachs start strongly

But it was Brora who started the final the better of the two sides.

Wright worked goalkeeper Sean McCarthy with a powerful strike from long range in the early stages.

In the 13th minute the Cattachs came even closer Jordan MacRae cracking a right-foot shot against the crossbar from 25 yards.

But four minutes later Brora did take the lead with Wright finishing off a neat move.

John Pickles got forward down the right flank and found Tom Kelly, who linked with MacRae, who in turn found Pickles in space and his low cross was finished at the front post by Wright.

Matthew Wright, right, celebrates his goal for Brora in the North of Scotland Cup final with Ally Macdonald

Rothes struggled to carve out much in the way of clear-cut chances in the first period.

They did force a number of corners while Allen Mackenzie’s long throw-ins were also a weapon they looked to make the most of but Brora in the main stood firm.

Rothes’ best chance of the opening half was a Ryan McRitchie header over from Alan Pollock’s chipped delivery.

Brora threatened to add a second before the interval with Ali Sutherland breaking through Bruce Milne’s challenge on the left, but McCarthy saved the angled shot.

Rothes hit back

Within 45 seconds of the restart Rothes came close to an equaliser with Pollock rifling a shot from 25 yards inches wide of the left post.

And in the 48th minute the Speysiders did equalise.

Pollock took a corner on the left short to Mackenzie, his deep cross broke for McRitchie who blasted the ball across the face of goal and Finnis was on hand to bundle the ball home from close range.

Soon after Mackenzie blazed a great chance to put the Moray side in front over the bar after outmuscling Pickles to latch onto Craig Cormack’s head flick.

At the other end Wright’s backheel set up Sutherland inside the area but he shot wide from 14 yards.

Rothes’ Craig Cormack wins a header against Brora in the North of Scotland Cup final

The game between scrappier after that with neither wanting to make a potentially crucial mistake, but in the 73rd minute Cormack wasn’t far away with a shot from 20 yards following neat footwork from Jack Brown.

At the other end Finnis made a vital intervention to cut out Ally Macdonald’s searching cross.

But it was Rothes who broke the deadlock on 77 minutes with Pollock’s floated corner from the right headed down into the bottom right corner by McRitchie.

Brora threw bodies forward in the closing stages in a bid to equalise, but Rothes held out to repeat their North of Scotland Cup wins of 1959 and 1979.

