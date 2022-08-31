Clach’s James Anderson hopes to make final step as Steven Mackay racks up the miles for Rothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clachnacuddin’s James Anderson believes reaching the North of Scotland Cup final would be a major step forward for the club and the current squad.

The Lilywhites travel to Mackessack Park tonight to take on holders Rothes and are aiming to reach a first final since 2014.

The majority of Clach’s squad, such as 21-year-old Anderson, have never been involved in a senior final.

But the striker, who is the current Breedon Highland League young player of the year, is hoping to change that.

Anderson said: “It’s been eight years since the club has been in a final and for a club of Clach’s size they should be getting to finals.

“We want to try to get the club back there and back to winning things and this is a big chance to do it.

“It would be massive for us as players to reach a final because a lot of us are still young.

“It would be a great experience and could only help us to kick on in the future.

“The likes of Blair Lawrie, Martin Callum, Gary Warren and Paul Brindle have all been involved in finals and winning stuff before so hopefully they can help us through.”

Anderson knows goals will come

Anderson netted 25 goals last season for Clach, but has only hit the net once this term.

But he’s hopeful things will pick up soon and added: “I’d have liked to have scored more goals by now but if I could score a goal to help get us to the final that would be massive.

“I’m just trying to focus on continuing putting in good performances and if I do that I’m sure the goals will come.

“But Rothes won the cup last year so they’ll be looking to hold on to it so we know it will be tough.”

Commute doesn’t bother Mackay

Meanwhile, Steven Mackay is happy to rack up the miles in midweek to try to help Rothes be successful.

The striker works in Manchester and Dunfermline but will travel north from Fife today to turn out for the Speysiders.

Mackay’s love of football and his desire to be successful is what motivates him to do it.

The 41-year-old explained: “There’s a logistical challenge to overcome, the reason I do it is because I love football.

“The midweek games are challenging and I won’t be able to make them all.

“I’m very fortunate with my work position that I’ve got the flexibility to leave a little bit earlier and get up the road.

“Although I’m not sure how many times I’ll be travelling from Manchester to Rothes.

“But if I’ve got notice I’ll always try to be there, the challenge I had at Brora and Elgin was that it was every week I was having to make the journey.

“Whereas after this game, there’s probably only one or two more midweek games this year so it’s more manageable.

“That was why I couldn’t continue management and coaching but I felt I could still be involved as a player.

“I’ll travel the length and breadth of country as much as I can to play because I can’t get enough of it.

“This is an exciting game because it’s a cup semi-final but irrespective of who we’re playing or what the game is I still get that buzz from playing.”