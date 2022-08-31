Don’t forget Doric in push to promote Gaelic say councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Don’t forget Doric in push to promote Gaelic say councillors

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 7:59 am
Moray councillors have agreed a draft Gaelic language plan should go out to consultation, but some warn encouraging the use of Gaelic could negatively impact the use of Doric.
Calls have been made not to forget the importance of Doric language and culture in efforts to promote Gaelic.

Calls have been made not to forget the importance of Doric language and culture in efforts to promote Gaelic.

Members of Moray Council corporate committee agreed a draft Gaelic language plan should go out for consultation at a meeting this week.

The move was widely backed. However, there was concern that encouraging the use of Gaelic could negatively impact the use of Doric.

SNP councillor for Keith and Cullen Theresa Coull.

SNP councillor for Keith and Cullen Theresa Coull said: “I’ve a little bit of a worry. I hope that it won’t be detrimental to our own Doric language. It is getting used less and less with each generation.”

She asked if it was possible for both languages to be taken forward together. However, she was advised while work was ongoing to promote Doric and Scots in schools, unlike Gaelic there was no statutory obligation to do so.

I’ve been a councillor for 24 years, and I’ve only had one constituent that’s raised the issue of Gaelic.”

— Elgin South councillor John Divers

Marc Macrae, Conservative member for Fochabers Lhanbryde said: “I think it’s important that the Scottish Government shows as much respect to our language, dialect and culture here in the north-east of Scotland.”

Appetite for Gaelic language and culture

Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers felt promoting the language was not a priority for people in the area.

He said: “I’ve been a councillor for 24 years, and I’ve only had one constituent that’s raised the issue of Gaelic.”

SNP councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Shona Morrison believed there was “great passion and desire” from younger people to learn the language.

She said: “There’s quite an appetite from our young children and teenagers to embrace the Gaelic language and culture.

“Lots of people maybe don’t speak it but they sing it.”

The council’s Gaelic language plan will go out for a six week consultation from Thursday.

A revised plan will then be brought to the committee for approval. It will then be formally submitted to Bord Na Gaidhlig.

Read more: Gaelic in Moray? Meet the man who says he can teach people the language in just a few weeks

Spikkin Scots: Listen to the different dialects of Scotland with our interactive map

