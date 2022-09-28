Father and son on opposite sides in North of Scotland Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Father and son on opposite sides in North of Scotland Cup final

By Callum Law
September 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 1:05 pm
Clachnacuddin director Scott Dowling, left, and father David Dowling, who is a director of Brora Rangers.
Clachnacuddin director Scott Dowling, left, and father David Dowling, who is a director of Brora Rangers.

As well as the North of Scotland Cup, family bragging rights will be at stake when Brora Rangers face Clachnacuddin in Saturday’s final.

On one side is Cattachs director David Dowling and on the other is his son Scott, who is a director of the Lilywhites.

The pair also work together as directors of Cairngorm Windows in Inverness and both believe their side can be victorious at Grant Street Park this weekend.

David said: “On the week of a game there’s always a wee edge to it at work waiting to see who’s going to come out on top.

“From a Brora perspective, I’m confident we can do it.

“We’ve got a group of players whose attitude will be right, but Clach play football on the ground the same way we do and have a lot of quick players in their team.

“If we’re at our best I’m confident of taking the trophy back to Brora.”

Scott added: “The morning after the semi-finals there was good banter in the factory, the Dowling derby it was being called.

“We’re under no illusions it’s going to be tough, Brora are a quality team who have been there and done it.

“We believe we can win the cup and if we didn’t there’d be no point in turning up.

“We believe we’ve got players that can hurt Brora and get the result on the day.”

Differing fortunes

Clach and Brora have enjoyed contrasting fortunes in recent years.

The Inverness outfit have been rejuvenated by manager Jordan MacDonald and this is their first final since 2014.

Scott said: “It’s massive, it’s the first final in eight years and the club has been through a lot during that period.

“The last 12 to 18 months we feel we’ve made huge progress on and off the park and it’s really a reward for the hard work that Jordan MacDonald, his staff and the squad have put in.”

Scott Dowling of Clach, left, and father David of Brora.

Meanwhile, Brora have won five of the last eight North of Scotland Cups, although they were defeated by Rothes in last season’s final.

Dowling senior added: “We’re delighted to be in the final and there are still memories of last year’s disappointment losing in the final to Rothes.

“It’s a trophy that means a lot to the club and we’d be delighted to win it and take it back up the road.”

Anniversary of historic triumph

To add further spice to the occasion David is a former chairman of Clach and was with the club from 1990 until 2010.

This season also marks the 30th anniversary of the Lilywhites’ North of Scotland Cup success in 1992-93 which came just three years after the club almost went out of business.

“The biggest highlight of my time at Clach was probably that early win in the North of Scotland Cup,” David said.

“That was a huge thing, winning the Qualifying Cup and winning the Highland League later on were also huge things.

“There were lots of good memories over a 20-year period.”

Clach’s North of Scotland Cup winning side of 1993.

Scott added: “In 1990 the club nearly went out of business. At the 11th hour a group of local businessmen, including my father and my grandfather, got involved and took the club out of that.

“I was six years old when Dad got involved with Clach and the club’s been a huge part of my life.

“We struggled at the bottom of the league for a couple of years, but we then put a really good team together.

“The North Cup final in 1993 is still one of my favourite Clach games to this day.

“I think it was a real landmark from where the club had been in 1990. We were 2-0 down to Inverness Thistle, equalised in injury time and went on to win 4-2 in extra-time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again
Clachnacuddin director Scott Dowling, left, and father David Dowling, who is a director of Brora Rangers.
Julian Wade and Connor Wood eye first Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup success
0
Clachnacuddin director Scott Dowling, left, and father David Dowling, who is a director of Brora Rangers.
Take two for Keith and Inverurie Locos in Aberdeenshire Shield
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield tie between Keith and Inverurie postponed - but could be rearranged for…
Clachnacuddin director Scott Dowling, left, and father David Dowling, who is a director of Brora Rangers.
Dylan Stuart happy at hometown club Turriff United after penning new deal to 2027
Clachnacuddin director Scott Dowling, left, and father David Dowling, who is a director of Brora Rangers.
Keith boosted by return of Rhys Thomas ahead of Inverurie Aberdeenshire Shield clash
0
Clachnacuddin director Scott Dowling, left, and father David Dowling, who is a director of Brora Rangers.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
Clachnacuddin director Scott Dowling, left, and father David Dowling, who is a director of Brora Rangers.
Mixed emotions after Brora comeback to draw with Fraserburgh
Clachnacuddin director Scott Dowling, left, and father David Dowling, who is a director of Brora Rangers.
Banks o' Dee maintain unbeaten start at home; Turriff and Huntly pick up comfortable…
Wick player-manager Gary Manson
Highland League: Wick and Rothes draw; Inverurie peg back Strathspey; Formartine defeat Clach

More from Press and Journal

Clachnacuddin director Scott Dowling, left, and father David Dowling, who is a director of Brora Rangers.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
Clachnacuddin director Scott Dowling, left, and father David Dowling, who is a director of Brora Rangers.
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Clachnacuddin director Scott Dowling, left, and father David Dowling, who is a director of Brora Rangers.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
Clachnacuddin director Scott Dowling, left, and father David Dowling, who is a director of Brora Rangers.
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again

Editor's Picks