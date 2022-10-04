Clach chairman Alex Chisholm hails united drive as four winter kick-offs start sooner to beat floodlight costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland League club Clachnacuddin will start four winter matches at an earlier Saturday kick-off time in a bid to cut floodlight bill costs.

The usual 3pm starts have been brought forward by an hour for their league fixtures against Huntly on November 19, Keith on December 10, Banks o’ Dee on January 21, and Forres Mechanics on February 4.

The Lilywhites confirmed the news on social media, saying: “Following discussions with the mentioned clubs and the SHFL, we can confirm (these) matches will kick off at 2pm rather than the advertised kick-off time 3pm. All games are at Grant Street Park.”

Clach, along with others in the league, are looking to curb their lighting costs and have been exploring this route in recent weeks amid the soaring energy bills nationwide now we’re into October and the price cap has risen.

In a special Press and Journal report last month, chairmen spelled out the need for action with the tally sitting in some cases at £5 per minute to keep the lights on at matches.

Warm reaction from players and fans

Clach chairman Alex Chisholm feels clubs had to react and he praised opponents for agreeing to the move, which could be longer-lasting.

He said: “We’re looking at ways to reduce costs and make it easier for clubs. As a league, it was decided if clubs can agree to a 2pm start then we should absolutely go for it.

“We’re hoping to agree with other clubs to start some away games at 2pm. It makes sense and we all benefit from it as a league.

“As long as fans are updated and are given fair notice, it gives people a chance to change plans if need be.

“The feedback we’ve had from fans has been positive, as it has been from players. Going to away games, they would be happier to leave an hour earlier to get back home an hour earlier.

“I know 3pm on Saturday is the traditional kick-off time, but times have changed. We have professional games starting at noon or 12.30pm. As long as teams are within a sensible travelling distance, it makes sense to start earlier if we can.

“We don’t know how long these issues will go on for. It might even lead to more people coming along, who knows?

“It’s up to all clubs to tighten their belts a little bit right now. We will take note of the readings (for the floodlights) before and after games, so we have a current gauge of costs. We then will know it can save X-amount of money. It’s about saving money that can go back into the club.

“If there are ever ways of working as a league to make things better, I think we’re pretty good at that. I think common-sense prevails in this case.”