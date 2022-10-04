Clach chairman Alex Chisholm hails united drive as four winter kick-offs start sooner to beat floodlight costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Clach chairman Alex Chisholm hails united drive as four winter kick-offs start sooner to beat floodlight costs

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 4, 2022, 4:33 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 4:59 pm
Clach's Grant Street Park will have four games starting at 2pm instead of 3pm this winter in a bid to cut floodlight costs.
Clach's Grant Street Park will have four games starting at 2pm instead of 3pm this winter in a bid to cut floodlight costs.

Highland League club Clachnacuddin will start four winter matches at an earlier Saturday kick-off time in a bid to cut floodlight bill costs.

The usual 3pm starts have been brought forward by an hour for their league fixtures against Huntly on November 19, Keith on December 10, Banks o’ Dee on January 21, and Forres Mechanics on February 4.

The Lilywhites confirmed the news on social media, saying: “Following discussions with the mentioned clubs and the SHFL, we can confirm (these) matches will kick off at 2pm rather than the advertised kick-off time 3pm. All games are at Grant Street Park.”

Clach, along with others in the league, are looking to curb their lighting costs and have been exploring this route in recent weeks amid the soaring energy bills nationwide now we’re into October and the price cap has risen.

In a special Press and Journal report last month, chairmen spelled out the need for action with the tally sitting in some cases at £5 per minute to keep the lights on at matches.

Warm reaction from players and fans

Clach chairman Alex Chisholm feels clubs had to react and he praised opponents for agreeing to the move, which could be longer-lasting.

He said: “We’re looking at ways to reduce costs and make it easier for clubs. As a league, it was decided if clubs can agree to a 2pm start then we should absolutely go for it.

“We’re hoping to agree with other clubs to start some away games at 2pm. It makes sense and we all benefit from it as a league.

Huntly will be the first visitors to Grant Street for a 2pm start next month.

“As long as fans are updated and are given fair notice, it gives people a chance to change plans if need be.

“The feedback we’ve had from fans has been positive, as it has been from players. Going to away games, they would be happier to leave an hour earlier to get back home an hour earlier.

“I know 3pm on Saturday is the traditional kick-off time, but times have changed. We have professional games starting at noon or 12.30pm. As long as teams are within a sensible travelling distance, it makes sense to start earlier if we can.

“We don’t know how long these issues will go on for. It might even lead to more people coming along, who knows?

“It’s up to all clubs to tighten their belts a little bit right now. We will take note of the readings (for the floodlights) before and after games, so we have a current gauge of costs. We then will know it can save X-amount of money. It’s about saving money that can go back into the club.

“If there are ever ways of working as a league to make things better, I think we’re pretty good at that. I think common-sense prevails in this case.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

CR0029744 Aberdeenshire Cup final between Formartine United and Fraserburgh at Harlaw Park, Inverurie Formartine in Red Fraserburgh in White / black Pic shows: Scott Barbour Celebrating Fraserburgh scoring second goal Picture by Paul Glendell 28/07/2021
Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour closing in on goals record as he celebrates milestone appearance
New Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Kenny Macleod
New Nairn County boss Steven Mackay targets swift reaction as Inverurie Locos come calling
Banks o' Dee co-boss Jamie Watt.
Banks o' Dee boss Jamie Watt keen to get going with 'tough' four-games-in-10-days run…
Steven Mackay is back in management with Nairn County.
Steven Mackay sets fresh goals after becoming new manager of Nairn County
Watch highlights of both the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and North of Scotland Cup finals with #HighlandLeagueWeekly!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of the 2022/23 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and North…
Aaron Reid in action for Turriff United.
Who is Aberdeen new boy Aaron Reid? Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson on the…
Brechin's Grady McGrath scores to make it 1-0 against Locos. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Brechin City keep perfect start going at Inverurie; Huntly victorious against Strathspey
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 1st October '22 CR0038540 North of Scotland Cup, Clachnacuddin Vs Brora Ranger played at Grant Street Park. Celebrations all round as Brora win the match and lift the trophy.
Half-time pep talk drove Brora to North of Scotland Cup glory
Forres manager Steven MacDonald.
Highland League: Forres and Deveronvale claim the points in two seven-goal thrillers
11 September 2021. Dudgeon Park, Brora, Sutherland, Highlands, Scotland, UK, KW9 6QN. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie Jack Murray
Jack Murray nets hat-trick as Buckie blitz Turriff

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

marie cheyne swimming award
Aberdeenshire coach recognised for 'long-standing commitment' to making swimming accessible for children with disabilities
Scapa Distillery
Scapa Distillery seeks increase in alcohol sales as new tasting room and terrace take…
Aberdeen Women after their game against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and…
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
The A96 road at Drumine near Inverness Airport was closed for about four hours on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near…
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds 'die in' at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

Editor's Picks