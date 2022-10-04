Resurfacing works to begin on the A87 as harsh weather halts improvements to the A82

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A87 Invergarry to Skye road will close for eight nights as resurfacing works are completed at five separate locations.

Bear Scotland will start to fix a number of defects along the west coast route from Tuesday, October 25.

Meanwhile, resurfacing works due to be carried out on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road tonight has been cancelled due to the forecast.

The work was due to be carried out at An Torr, before moving north of Loch Tulla viewpoint from Wednesday to Friday.

Works at An Torr will recommence from Wednesday ahead of completion by Friday. The Loch Tulla project will be rescheduled for a later date.

A87 resurfacing works

The A87 project is worth £400,000 and will involve resurfacing just under a mile of the road at Skulamus Bridge; Armadale junction; Ben Lee, north of Sligachan; Sligachan to Ben Lee and Torra Michaig.

Worn road markings will also be renewed.

The work is scheduled to take eight nights to complete, from 7pm-7am.

During the day, traffic management will be removed but a 30mph speed limit may remain in place as traffic will be travelling over a temporary surface.

The project is scheduled to be complete by November 2, subject to weather conditions.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative, said “These essential resurfacing works will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the quality and safety for road users.”

“We thank motorists for their patience ahead of these road improvements.”