Home News Highlands & Islands

Resurfacing works to begin on the A87 as harsh weather halts improvements to the A82

By Michelle Henderson
October 4, 2022, 4:34 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 5:56 pm
roadworks a9
Bear Scotland are preparing to complete a programme of resurfacing works on the A87 as the firms project on the A82 falls apart due to the forecast.

The A87 Invergarry to Skye road will close for eight nights as resurfacing works are completed at five separate locations.

Bear Scotland will start to fix a number of defects along the west coast route from Tuesday, October 25.

Meanwhile, resurfacing works due to be carried out on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road tonight has been cancelled due to the forecast.

The work was due to be carried out at An Torr, before moving north of Loch Tulla viewpoint from Wednesday to Friday.

Works at An Torr will recommence from Wednesday ahead of completion by Friday. The Loch Tulla project will be rescheduled for a later date.

Bear Scotland have been forced to postpone resurfacing works, scheduled for completion on the A82 north of Loch Tulla Viewpoint, until further notice due to the weather forecast. Image from Google Maps.

A87 resurfacing works

The A87 project is worth £400,000 and will involve resurfacing just under a mile of the road at Skulamus Bridge; Armadale junction; Ben Lee, north of Sligachan; Sligachan to Ben Lee and Torra Michaig.

Worn road markings will also be renewed.

The work is scheduled to take eight nights to complete, from 7pm-7am.

During the day, traffic management will be removed but a 30mph speed limit may remain in place as traffic will be travelling over a temporary surface.

The project is scheduled to be complete by November 2, subject to weather conditions.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative, said “These essential resurfacing works will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the quality and safety for road users.”

“We thank motorists for their patience ahead of these road improvements.”

 

Scapa Distillery
Scapa Distillery seeks increase in alcohol sales as new tasting room and terrace take…
Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near…
Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton
Abandoned Shetland home turned into house of horrors with Halloween artwork
'It's hardly St Giles' Cathedral': Councillors defy planners and allow modern revamp of Grantown-on-Spey…
Orkney and Shetland Valuation
External Audit shows progress being made on previous problems faced by Orkney and Shetland…
Was this the real reason the Highlands was chosen as a Star Wars location?
BMX bandit pulled knife on women and demanded money
Met Office withdraws today's weather warning but strong winds and rain still cause disruption
Finstown traffic
Orkney council hits the brakes on Finstown speed limit proposals

1
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

marie cheyne swimming award
Aberdeenshire coach recognised for 'long-standing commitment' to making swimming accessible for children with disabilities
Scapa Distillery
Scapa Distillery seeks increase in alcohol sales as new tasting room and terrace take…
Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and…
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near…
Extinction Rebellion holds 'die in' at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

Editor's Picks