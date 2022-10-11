Formartine United advance to quarter-finals of Aberdeenshire Shield with win at Hermes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United progressed to the quarter-finals of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield with a 2-0 win against junior outfit Hermes at Lochside Park.

Hermes defeated Formartine 2-0 in a pre-season friendly and Neil Dawson’s men went into the match in form and sitting top of the NRJFA Premier League.

After a goal-less first period, the Pitmedden side took the lead in the 61st minute through Cole Anderson.

Stuart Anderson’s men, beaten in the final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final by Fraserburgh last month, doubled their advantage with 11 minutes to go through defender Jonny Crawford, who hit the back of the net for the third successive game.

Hermes had their chances with Luke Barbour missing a penalty kick.