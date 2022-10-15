Highland League: Clachnacuddin strike late to defeat Lossiemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clachnacuddin came from behind to beat Lossiemouth 2-1 and pick up their first Breedon Highland League points since September 3.

The Coasters, who were sitting ninth in the table at kick-off, took an early lead courtesy of Ross Morrison.

But James Anderson’s equaliser and Paul Brindle’s injury time strike secured the Lilywhites’ third league win of the campaign.

Visitors make early breakthrough

The home side had a stiff breeze behind them in first half, but they couldn’t make that advantage count in the early stages.

It was the Coasters who took the lead in the 12th minute. Martin Callum received a pass from goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon on the edge of his own box and was dispossessed by Morrison who calmly fired into the bottom right corner.

In response for Clach Robbie Thompson’s swirling cross from the right was tipped away by goalkeeper Logan Ross as Gary Warren lurked at the back post.

Midway through the first period Warren connected with a Thompson corner, but the header flew over the crossbar.

Lossiemouth were organised and disciplined and when they did get their front three of Ross Archibald, Adam MacLeod and Fraser Forbes in the game in the first period they looked threatening.

Clach’s endeavour and intentions couldn’t be criticised but they were guilty at times of being too intricate or taking touch too many when trying to create chances.

In the 35th minute MacLeod’s strike from Liam Archibald’s reverse pass was deflected narrowly over as Lossie looked for a second.

At the other end Paul Brindle sent Thompson scampering into the box on the left side, but after rounding Ross his finish from an acute angle drifted beyond the far post.

But the Lilywhites did level on 39 minutes when Lewis Mackenzie beat Jared Kennedy on the right and his driven cross was bundled beyond the despairing Ross by Anderon.

Just after equalising it took a last-ditch challenge from Jared Kennedy to prevent Anderson turning in his second from a Brindle cutback.

Game in the balance

MacKinnon was the first goalkeeper to be worked in the second period, doing well to block MacLeod’s left-foot shot from the left side of the area.

It was scrappy fare at this stage but on 57 minutes Anderson’s looping header drifted narrowly wide from Brindle’s right-wing centre.

In the 65th minute Mackenzie had a shot deflected through to Ross from the edge of the area as chances continued to be at a premium.

Two minutes later MacKinnon made an excellent save with his feet to keep the scores level.

MacLeod hooked the ball on for Ross Archibald to meet with a header on the right side of the area, but MacKinnon made a fine block.

In response Clach’s next venture forward ended with Donald Morrison blasting over from 25 yards.

The closing stages of the contest were frenetic without much goalmouth action, having won only twice in 11 league games Clach’s need for a victory was greater.

But it was Lossie who came closer. In the 84th minute MacKinnon was required again to turn away Dean Stewart’s volley from 15 yards.

From the corner that followed Ryan Farquhar’s inswinging delivery was turned into the side-netting by James Leslie at the back post.

But in the first minute of injury time Clach snatched victory when Alasdair Gillies’ corner from the left was volleyed home by Brindle at the back post.

Before the final whistle referee Billy Baxter turned down vociferous Lossiemouth appeals for a penalty for handball when Morrison’s shot was blocked.

After full-time Lossie boss Joe Russell was sent off for comments to the referee.