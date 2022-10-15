Highland League: Clachnacuddin strike late to defeat Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League: Clachnacuddin strike late to defeat Lossiemouth

By Callum Law
October 15, 2022, 4:54 pm
Clachnacuddin's Gary Warren, left, is pressured by Adam MacLeod of Lossiemouth
Clachnacuddin's Gary Warren, left, is pressured by Adam MacLeod of Lossiemouth

Clachnacuddin came from behind to beat Lossiemouth 2-1 and pick up their first Breedon Highland League points since September 3.

The Coasters, who were sitting ninth in the table at kick-off, took an early lead courtesy of Ross Morrison.

But James Anderson’s equaliser and Paul Brindle’s injury time strike secured the Lilywhites’ third league win of the campaign.

Visitors make early breakthrough

The home side had a stiff breeze behind them in first half, but they couldn’t make that advantage count in the early stages.

It was the Coasters who took the lead in the 12th minute. Martin Callum received a pass from goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon on the edge of his own box and was dispossessed by Morrison who calmly fired into the bottom right corner.

In response for Clach Robbie Thompson’s swirling cross from the right was tipped away by goalkeeper Logan Ross as Gary Warren lurked at the back post.

Midway through the first period Warren connected with a Thompson corner, but the header flew over the crossbar.

Lossiemouth were organised and disciplined and when they did get their front three of Ross Archibald, Adam MacLeod and Fraser Forbes in the game in the first period they looked threatening.

Lossiemouth’s Adam MacLeod, right, has a shot against Clachnacuddin

Clach’s endeavour and intentions couldn’t be criticised but they were guilty at times of being too intricate or taking touch too many when trying to create chances.

In the 35th minute MacLeod’s strike from Liam Archibald’s reverse pass was deflected narrowly over as Lossie looked for a second.

At the other end Paul Brindle sent Thompson scampering into the box on the left side, but after rounding Ross his finish from an acute angle drifted beyond the far post.

But the Lilywhites did level on 39 minutes when Lewis Mackenzie beat Jared Kennedy on the right and his driven cross was bundled beyond the despairing Ross by Anderon.

Just after equalising it took a last-ditch challenge from Jared Kennedy to prevent Anderson turning in his second from a Brindle cutback.

Game in the balance

MacKinnon was the first goalkeeper to be worked in the second period, doing well to block MacLeod’s left-foot shot from the left side of the area.

It was scrappy fare at this stage but on 57 minutes Anderson’s looping header drifted narrowly wide from Brindle’s right-wing centre.

In the 65th minute Mackenzie had a shot deflected through to Ross from the edge of the area as chances continued to be at a premium.

Two minutes later MacKinnon made an excellent save with his feet to keep the scores level.

MacLeod hooked the ball on for Ross Archibald to meet with a header on the right side of the area, but MacKinnon made a fine block.

James Anderson, in white, forces the ball beyond Logan Ross, right, for Clach’s equaliser against Lossiemouth

In response Clach’s next venture forward ended with Donald Morrison blasting over from 25 yards.

The closing stages of the contest were frenetic without much goalmouth action, having won only twice in 11 league games Clach’s need for a victory was greater.

But it was Lossie who came closer. In the 84th minute MacKinnon was required again to turn away Dean Stewart’s volley from 15 yards.

From the corner that followed Ryan Farquhar’s inswinging delivery was turned into the side-netting by James Leslie at the back post.

But in the first minute of injury time Clach snatched victory when Alasdair Gillies’ corner from the left was volleyed home by Brindle at the back post.

Before the final whistle referee Billy Baxter turned down vociferous Lossiemouth appeals for a penalty for handball when Morrison’s shot was blocked.

After full-time Lossie boss Joe Russell was sent off for comments to the referee.

