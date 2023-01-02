Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
January 2, 2023, 7:58 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS

Many Aberdeen supporters vented their displeasure after the Dons started 2023 with a 0-0 Premiership draw against Ross County.

Having entered the fledgling new year under pressure following four straight post-winter break league defeats to close out 2022, Reds boss Jim Goodwin made a headline-grabbing change to his line-up before the Pittodrie meeting with the visiting Staggies.

The under-fire manager recalled frozen-out US international striker Christian Ramirez to his line-up for a first league start since April ahead of Monday’s clash, while also retaining preferred forwards Bojan Miovski and Duk in the starting XI.

However, despite his very attack-minded selection, Aberdeen, despite dominating County across the 90 minutes, didn’t create an abundance of clear-cut opportunities, with a Matty Kennedy effort before the break and a close-range effort from substitute Vicente Besuijen – both stopped on the line – the home side’s best chances. 

The ongoing run of poor results means the Dons are now five points behind Hearts (who have also played one game fewer) in fourth place, having looked reasonably secure in third only a few weeks ago.

Poor form, lack of goal threat and Hearts out of sight?

After the County game, the majority of Aberdeen supporters on Twitter responded negatively to a draw which means Goodwin’s side have picked up just one point from the last 15 available.

Fans’ page DonsTalk.co.uk tweeted their assessment of the team’s run of form, which is now four losses and one draw from the last five matches – describing it as “rank rotten”.

In reply, Kenny Burnett also expressed his frustration at the lack of clear-cut chances carved out by Aberdeen against County:

On the overall game and Reds’ performance, Doug Thomson added: “First game I’ve been to for years and certainly won’t be hurrying back, dire doesn’t even begin to describe that performance”.

Though the Dons have scored four in their last five (despite failing to win any of those games), Scott McLennan would like to see striking reinforcements this month to assist the likes of Miovski, Duk and Ramirez.

However, others – including our Aberdeen reporter Sean Wallace – think a lack of creativity around the frontmen is part of the Reds’ recent slump, not the strikers, and should be a January window priority for the club:

This fan agreed it was an issue of service to the forwards:

Christopher Pyper was willing to put his head above the positivity parapet on Aberdeen at least managing a point and clean sheet from Monday’s game with County, as they hadn’t managed either in their previous four outings, losing to Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren, then Kilmarnock…

This supporter was less positive, though, and suggested he believes Aberdeen, having allowed Hearts to seize third place from them in the last few weeks, won’t reclaim the best-of-the-rest Premiership spot behind Celtic and Rangers:

However, @alfalpha1312 saw signs of life in Aberdeen performance after recent displays: “In the minority here no doubt but thought we played decent, just couldn’t apply a finish, composure in the box sadly lacking.”

Some supporters lose faith in Goodwin

@alfalpha1312 seemed to be correct in judging themselves among the minority taking the positive view after Monday’s 0-0 stalemate – when it came to Dons fans anyway.

Manager Goodwin insisted after the game the pressure on him at the moment is part of the job and won’t faze him in his attempts to restore Aberdeen to attacking flair and winning performances, at home anyway, shown in the early part of the campaign.

Nevertheless, some Reds supporters have called for a change in the dugout in the wake of Monday’s result:

Over on Facebook, there were more calls for managerial change, with a lot of comments in a similar vein to this from Jim Boyle: “Sorry Jim but time’s up. A line-up smacking of a desperate man. The rot is now hitting our home form. 1 win in 7 & 1 point from 15 not good enough at this club. It only goes one way when the manager has lost the dressing room and the supporters. Dead man walking. Time to cut our losses before Europe slips out of sight.”

Jim Fraser, meanwhile, expressed concerns over upcoming fixtures in January, with the schedule including league matches against Hibs and Hearts, a League Cup semi-final against Rangers, and the Dons’ entry into this term’s Scottish Cup away at Darvel, saying: “It’s one bad result after another and I can’t see who we are capable of beating in our next few games.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Jack MacKenzie in action for Aberdeen during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Joe Wright scores a header to make it 2-0 Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to have 'frank and honest' talks with underperforming players
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has backed the Dons to improve in SWPL 1. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Year in review: Aberdeen's defensive woes continue as 2023 draws near

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help

Editor's Picks

Most Commented