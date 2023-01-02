Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Many Aberdeen supporters vented their displeasure after the Dons started 2023 with a 0-0 Premiership draw against Ross County.

Having entered the fledgling new year under pressure following four straight post-winter break league defeats to close out 2022, Reds boss Jim Goodwin made a headline-grabbing change to his line-up before the Pittodrie meeting with the visiting Staggies.

The under-fire manager recalled frozen-out US international striker Christian Ramirez to his line-up for a first league start since April ahead of Monday’s clash, while also retaining preferred forwards Bojan Miovski and Duk in the starting XI.

However, despite his very attack-minded selection, Aberdeen, despite dominating County across the 90 minutes, didn’t create an abundance of clear-cut opportunities, with a Matty Kennedy effort before the break and a close-range effort from substitute Vicente Besuijen – both stopped on the line – the home side’s best chances.

The ongoing run of poor results means the Dons are now five points behind Hearts (who have also played one game fewer) in fourth place, having looked reasonably secure in third only a few weeks ago.

Poor form, lack of goal threat and Hearts out of sight?

After the County game, the majority of Aberdeen supporters on Twitter responded negatively to a draw which means Goodwin’s side have picked up just one point from the last 15 available.

Fans’ page DonsTalk.co.uk tweeted their assessment of the team’s run of form, which is now four losses and one draw from the last five matches – describing it as “rank rotten”.

In reply, Kenny Burnett also expressed his frustration at the lack of clear-cut chances carved out by Aberdeen against County:

Most of our players are rank rotten. How many saves did their keeper make today? — Kendo 🇦🇹⭐⭐🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚒️⚒️ (@burnett_kenny) January 2, 2023

On the overall game and Reds’ performance, Doug Thomson added: “First game I’ve been to for years and certainly won’t be hurrying back, dire doesn’t even begin to describe that performance”.

Though the Dons have scored four in their last five (despite failing to win any of those games), Scott McLennan would like to see striking reinforcements this month to assist the likes of Miovski, Duk and Ramirez.

However, others – including our Aberdeen reporter Sean Wallace – think a lack of creativity around the frontmen is part of the Reds’ recent slump, not the strikers, and should be a January window priority for the club:

Got about 5 of them and it isn’t happening. Service is poor. — Ryan Heatly (@RyanHeatly) January 2, 2023

This fan agreed it was an issue of service to the forwards:

Can we practise crossing the ball this week with 2 strikers in the box. Crossing from corners, free kicks and running down the wing. Far too often over or under hit. — Alan S (@AlanAlanso2) January 2, 2023

Christopher Pyper was willing to put his head above the positivity parapet on Aberdeen at least managing a point and clean sheet from Monday’s game with County, as they hadn’t managed either in their previous four outings, losing to Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren, then Kilmarnock…

A step forward. A point and a clean sheet. — Christopher Pyper (@ChristopherPyp3) January 2, 2023

This supporter was less positive, though, and suggested he believes Aberdeen, having allowed Hearts to seize third place from them in the last few weeks, won’t reclaim the best-of-the-rest Premiership spot behind Celtic and Rangers:

@CormackDavie that'll be Hearts out of sight by January again. — stirlingsheep (@stirlingsheep) January 2, 2023

However, @alfalpha1312 saw signs of life in Aberdeen performance after recent displays: “In the minority here no doubt but thought we played decent, just couldn’t apply a finish, composure in the box sadly lacking.”

Some supporters lose faith in Goodwin

@alfalpha1312 seemed to be correct in judging themselves among the minority taking the positive view after Monday’s 0-0 stalemate – when it came to Dons fans anyway.

Manager Goodwin insisted after the game the pressure on him at the moment is part of the job and won’t faze him in his attempts to restore Aberdeen to attacking flair and winning performances, at home anyway, shown in the early part of the campaign.

Nevertheless, some Reds supporters have called for a change in the dugout in the wake of Monday’s result:

Time to go Jim. Good man but completely out of your depth here. — ⭐️Glen⭐️ (@Glen_1903) January 2, 2023

Over on Facebook, there were more calls for managerial change, with a lot of comments in a similar vein to this from Jim Boyle: “Sorry Jim but time’s up. A line-up smacking of a desperate man. The rot is now hitting our home form. 1 win in 7 & 1 point from 15 not good enough at this club. It only goes one way when the manager has lost the dressing room and the supporters. Dead man walking. Time to cut our losses before Europe slips out of sight.”

Jim Fraser, meanwhile, expressed concerns over upcoming fixtures in January, with the schedule including league matches against Hibs and Hearts, a League Cup semi-final against Rangers, and the Dons’ entry into this term’s Scottish Cup away at Darvel, saying: “It’s one bad result after another and I can’t see who we are capable of beating in our next few games.”