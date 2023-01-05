Highland League: Nairn County boss Steven Mackay intends to build upon links with Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League: Nairn County boss Steven Mackay intends to build upon links with Elgin City

Paul Chalk
January 5, 2023
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.

Manager Steven Mackay hopes Nairn County can forge stronger links with League Two neighbours Elgin City after securing the loan services of talented forward Aidan Cruickshank.

The 17-year-old forward, who spent the first half of the season on loan at fellow Highland League club Strathspey Thistle, looks like having a bright future longer term at Borough Briggs.

He made his debut from the bench in Tuesday’s 2-0 derby win at Clach and Mackay, who was assistant boss to Gavin Price at City last year, hopes the relationship can lead to benefits all round as he waits to see what the teenager can bring to his in-form Nairn side.

On-loan Elgin City attacker Aidan Cruickshank is now at Nairn.  Image: Nairn County

He said: “We’re delighted to get Aidan. We’ve obviously got the connection with Elgin City, which we hope to strengthen as this season goes on and into next season.

“Hopefully the arrangement would be good for both clubs. This is an opportunity for Aidan to show what he can do and force his way into our starting line-up.

“I’d hope he will then go back to Elgin a better, stronger player. He’s had a good spell at Strathspey Thistle and he stood out against us when we played them. He’s got a lot of talent and a lot of ability, so hopefully he can show what he can do at Nairn in the coming weeks.”

Seventh spot within range for Nairn

Mackay came into Station Park in October, replacing Ronnie Sharp, with Nairn toiling too close to the foot of the division.

Goals from Andrew Greig and Ciaran Young earned his team a deserved 2-0 win against the Lilywhites this week, which stretched their unbeaten league run to eight fixtures.

It also moved them into ninth position ahead of Turriff United, with Forres Mechanics and Rothes above them in seventh and eighth place respectively.

Nairn celebrate their second goal by Ciaran Young against Clach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Nairn are six points behind the Can Cans and five away from Rothes and, with games in hand on both, Mackay sees no reason why their local rivals cannot be caught.

He said: “Our initial aim was to get away from the foot of the table, which is what we’ve done. The response has been great.

“Seventh place is probably realistic for us, but you never know what can happen in this league. We have got a bit of momentum behind us now, which is great.

“We have now gone eight (league) games undefeated and we will take every game as it comes. We’ve a tough run ahead of us and it will be a good test for us to see how far we’ve come.”

Mackay wary of threat from Dee

A registration error saw Nairn’s weekend visitors Banks o’ Dee hammered with a 24-point punishment in their first season since promotion to the HFL.

Without that, the points on the pitch would place them on the cusp of the top five and Mackay expects a challenging 90 minutes against a team which scared unbeaten leaders Brechin City in a 4-4 thriller just before Christmas.

He added: “Banks o’ Dee are probably a top five team in the Highland League overall, so this will be a great test for us.

“They showed what they’re capable of when they raced into a 3-0 lead at Brechin City recently. These are the games which will allow us to see where we are.

“The confidence is high and you can see that with the way the boys are playing. Even although the pitch at Clach was a wee bit bobbly at times on Tuesday, we did try and get the ball down and play.

“Our wide men were excellent, going forward and defensively, while the midfield three were also solid, so confidence is high, which is great to see. We won’t take anything for granted.”

  • The Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final between Buckie Thistle and Aberdeen will take place on Wednesday (January 11) at Victoria Park with an 8pm kick-off. Huntly will host Fraserburgh in the other semi-final on Wednesday January 18. 

