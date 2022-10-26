Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop to bottom of Breedon Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop to bottom of Breedon Highland League

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
October 26, 2022, 5:15 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 6:23 pm
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr

Banks o’ Dee have been deducted 24 Breedon Highland League points due to the player registration issue which also cost them their place in the Scottish Cup earlier this month.

The administrative error – which saw two unregistered Dee players involved in nine infringements across eight Highland League matches – means the Aberdeen side are now rock-bottom of the division on -1 points in their first Highland League campaign.

League rules state clubs receive a mandatory three-point deduction for every match in which an ineligible player is involved.

It is understood, after the Scottish Cup registration issue was discovered following Dee’s first round win over Turriff United on September 17, the Highland League management committee performed due diligence on league matches involving the Spain Park side during the first part of the season.

The findings of the probe are what led to this fresh punishment.

Dee president Brian Winton said the news was devastating and accepted the management and playing staff, who had started the league season strongly following their promotion from the Junior ranks, would feel “badly let down”.

Winton said: “This is devastating news for all involved at Spain Park. I really feel for the management team and the players as they will be feeling badly let down.

“However, we win and lose together, we are a resilient organisation, so over time I am sure we will recover and be stronger for it.

“At times like this we have to be positive and focus on all the good things we have done in recent years.

“Of course, this is a major setback for our season.

“I have recommended as part of our Scottish Cup appeal the SFA set up mandatory training for club secretaries. It is a critical position within a football club with harsh consequences when errors occur.”

A statement from the Breedon Highland League read: “The Scottish Highland Football League can confirm that, at a meeting held on Tuesday 25 October 2022, Banks o’ Dee FC were fined £500 and deducted 24 points as a result of breaching the constitution and rules in that they used an unregistered player on nine occasions over an eight-match period.

“The Scottish Highland Football League will be amended at 5pm on Wednesday 26 October 2022.”

Banks o’ Dee president Brian Winton. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery

Dee forfeited their second round Scottish Cup tie with Dunipace due to the same mistake, which saw Turriff United reinstated for the tie, which took place over the weekend. Turriff were beaten 5-2 in their clash with Dunipace.

Winton added: “I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to the Highland League office bearers and member clubs for the disruption this registration error has caused.”

The Press & Journal is the exclusive home of the Highland League with highlights, reaction, analysis and a host of features/interviews available every week here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Brechin City's Euan Spark runs a coffee business, Maison Dieu, with friend and fellow football John Souttar, of Rangers and Scotland.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Brechin City's Euan Spark on his Maison Dieu coffee…
Our Highland League Weekly Fans' Panel is back - with the first topic of the season the positives and negatives of the Scottish football pyramid for the Highland League.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Our Fans' Panel discuss the positives and negatives of…
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Deveronvale FC PICTURE CONTENT - Ben Barron of Forres
Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights
Rod Houston, left, receives his award from Scottish FA president Rod Petrie
'To see the progress of football in the area is very satisfying': SFA recognise…
The Press & Journal Scottish Highland League. Huntly FC (orange/black) V Brora Rangers FC (red) Picture of Brora Rangers manager Ross Tokely. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 02/08/2017
Nairn County set to make move for Ross Tokely
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
CR0039011 Picture from Fraserburgh V Stranraer in the Second round of the Scottish Cup, played at Fraserburgh. Goal 2-1, the winner as Fraserburgh's Connor Wood Scores, then celebrates with Scott Barbour, left and Paul Campbell Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............22/10/22
Fraserburgh paired with Arbroath as north clubs discover Scottish Cup third round opponents
CR0033050 Action from Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League In pic........ Inverurie manager, Richard Hastings Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 15-01-2022
Highland League: Wins for Inverurie and Brora as Deveronvale and Clach share six goals
5 October 2022. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn new ManagervSteven Mackay
Highland League: Nairn earn first win against Strathspey; Rothes defeat Keith

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Post Thumbnail
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery: a magnificent multi-tasker

Editor's Picks

Most Commented