Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop to bottom of Breedon Highland League

Banks o’ Dee have been deducted 24 Breedon Highland League points due to the player registration issue which also cost them their place in the Scottish Cup earlier this month.

The administrative error – which saw two unregistered Dee players involved in nine infringements across eight Highland League matches – means the Aberdeen side are now rock-bottom of the division on -1 points in their first Highland League campaign.

League rules state clubs receive a mandatory three-point deduction for every match in which an ineligible player is involved.

It is understood, after the Scottish Cup registration issue was discovered following Dee’s first round win over Turriff United on September 17, the Highland League management committee performed due diligence on league matches involving the Spain Park side during the first part of the season.

The findings of the probe are what led to this fresh punishment.

Dee president Brian Winton said the news was devastating and accepted the management and playing staff, who had started the league season strongly following their promotion from the Junior ranks, would feel “badly let down”.

Winton said: “This is devastating news for all involved at Spain Park. I really feel for the management team and the players as they will be feeling badly let down.

“However, we win and lose together, we are a resilient organisation, so over time I am sure we will recover and be stronger for it.

“At times like this we have to be positive and focus on all the good things we have done in recent years.

“Of course, this is a major setback for our season.

“I have recommended as part of our Scottish Cup appeal the SFA set up mandatory training for club secretaries. It is a critical position within a football club with harsh consequences when errors occur.”

A statement from the Breedon Highland League read: “The Scottish Highland Football League can confirm that, at a meeting held on Tuesday 25 October 2022, Banks o’ Dee FC were fined £500 and deducted 24 points as a result of breaching the constitution and rules in that they used an unregistered player on nine occasions over an eight-match period.

“The Scottish Highland Football League will be amended at 5pm on Wednesday 26 October 2022.”

Dee forfeited their second round Scottish Cup tie with Dunipace due to the same mistake, which saw Turriff United reinstated for the tie, which took place over the weekend. Turriff were beaten 5-2 in their clash with Dunipace.

Winton added: “I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to the Highland League office bearers and member clubs for the disruption this registration error has caused.”

