Home Sport Football Highland League

Rhys Thomas signs for Formartine United after leaving Cove Rangers

By Andy Skinner
January 23, 2023, 5:22 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 5:40 pm
Rhys Thomas in action for Keith against Turriff United.
Rhys Thomas in action for Keith against Turriff United.

Formartine United have signed defender Rhys Thomas on a permanent deal from Cove Rangers.

Thomas has spent the first half of the season on loan with United’s Highland League rivals Keith, but he has now made the switch to North Lodge Park.

The 20-year-old, who previously played for Huntly, made just two first team appearances for Championship side Cove, with both coming in the group stage of last season’s Premier Sports Cup.

Following his switch to Pitmedden, Thomas said: “This is a great opportunity for me and I’m really excited to join up with my new team-mates.

“I know the quality Formartine United has to offer and once the opportunity to come here came about, I jumped at the chance.”

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson said: “Rhys has been on our radar for a while now and once we became aware of his availability, we moved quickly to come to an agreement with Cove Rangers to get him signed up.”

 

