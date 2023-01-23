BA forced to cancel multiple flights between Aberdeen and London due to ‘freezing fog’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Multiple flights between Aberdeen and London have been cancelled today due to “freezing fog” in the capital.

Eight British Airways flights from Aberdeen have been cancelled, including tonight’s 7.30pm service.

Heathrow Airport mandated a reduction in flights due to the poor weather conditions, with lows of -1C, as well as air traffic control restrictions.

The conditions cancelled the following departures from Aberdeen to London Heathrow:

9.05am

1.25pm

4.45pm

7.30pm

The only two flights to leave from the Dyce airport to the UK capital was the ones scheduled for 10.45am and 2.40pm.

Although the former was scheduled to leave just before 11am, it was not airborne until 1.40pm.

Four flights cancelled from Heathrow to Aberdeen

Cancelled British Airways flights from Heathrow to Aberdeen were:

6.45am

11am

2.25pm

5pm

Today’s earliest flight to the Granite City was due to take-off at 8.20am but did not take off until 11.11am, while the 12.20pm also travelled, albeit over 40 minutes late.

Tonight’s flight at 8.20pm is on and is expected to run as normal.

‘Doing everything we can to get them on their way as quickly as possible’

A spokesman for British Airways said: “Like other airlines, our schedule has been affected by the continued freezing fog weather conditions experienced across London.

“We’ve apologised to customers whose flights have been affected and are doing everything we can to get them on their way as quickly as possible. We advise customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information.”

Customers affected will be offered refunds or be rebooked onto alternative flights, while refreshments have been provided, as well as hotel accommodation where necessary.