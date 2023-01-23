BA forced to cancel multiple flights between Aberdeen and London due to ‘freezing fog’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BA forced to cancel multiple flights between Aberdeen and London due to ‘freezing fog’

By Chris Cromar
January 23, 2023, 5:42 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 6:56 pm
A British Airways plane at Aberdeen Airport. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.


Multiple flights between Aberdeen and London have been cancelled today due to “freezing fog” in the capital.

Eight British Airways flights from Aberdeen have been cancelled, including tonight’s 7.30pm service.

Heathrow Airport mandated a reduction in flights due to the poor weather conditions, with lows of -1C, as well as air traffic control restrictions.

The conditions cancelled the following departures from Aberdeen to London Heathrow:

  • 9.05am
  • 1.25pm
  • 4.45pm
  • 7.30pm

The only two flights to leave from the Dyce airport to the UK capital was the ones scheduled for 10.45am and 2.40pm.

Although the former was scheduled to leave just before 11am, it was not airborne until 1.40pm.

Four flights cancelled from Heathrow to Aberdeen

Cancelled British Airways flights from Heathrow to Aberdeen were:

  • 6.45am
  • 11am
  • 2.25pm
  • 5pm

Today’s earliest flight to the Granite City was due to take-off at 8.20am but did not take off until 11.11am, while the 12.20pm also travelled, albeit over 40 minutes late.

Tonight’s flight at 8.20pm is on and is expected to run as normal.

‘Doing everything we can to get them on their way as quickly as possible’

A spokesman for British Airways said: “Like other airlines, our schedule has been affected by the continued freezing fog weather conditions experienced across London.

“We’ve apologised to customers whose flights have been affected and are doing everything we can to get them on their way as quickly as possible. We advise customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information.”

Customers affected will be offered refunds or be rebooked onto alternative flights, while refreshments have been provided, as well as hotel accommodation where necessary.

