Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return

By Callum Law
February 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 6:46 am
Jonny Smith, pictured, during his first spell with Inverurie Locos.
Jonny Smith, pictured, during his first spell with Inverurie Locos.

Jonny Smith is pleased to be back at Inverurie Locos after taking a break from football at the end of his time with Formartine United.

The striker played for the Railwaymen between 2018 and 2020 and has returned to Harlaw Park after two-and-a-half years with United.

Smith, 34, runs two health cafes in Aberdeen and Westhill and had to step away from football at the end of his time with Formartine due to his business interests.

He explained: “I took six weeks off from football completely to concentrate on my business.

“I’m back now, but I took a complete break from football – which wasn’t nice, but it was something I had to do.

“I had to put my family and my business first and hopefully it will be worth it in the long run.

‘I want to enjoy my football’

“I really enjoyed my time at Formartine, it maybe didn’t end on the best note because I had to put my business first, and understandably Formartine weren’t particularly happy with that.

“I could see why, but I think anyone in the same position would do the same.”

Smith made the first appearance of his second spell with Inverurie in last Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Fraserburgh.

Looking to the future with Locos, he added: “It’s good to get back into training and games now.

“It’s been a couple of months since I trained properly, but it’s been good to get back involved and back on the pitch at Inverurie.

“I think it is a rebuild for us – I’m glad Andy Low has chosen me to be part of it.

“There’s a long way to go and this season really is about building for next season and he’s already started recruiting.

“I still think I’ve got at least a couple of years left in me.

“I want to play and enjoy my football and help Locos get back to where they should be, which is competing for trophies.”

