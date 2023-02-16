Mark Cowie salutes Fraserburgh after Aberdeenshire Shield triumph

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie hailed the hunger of his players after they won the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Broch struck late courtesy of Sean Butcher to add the Shield to the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup they won earlier in the season.

It’s the eighth trophy Cowie has won since being appointed in April 2015.

He said: “I don’t do anything, I just pick an 11. The boys I’ve got it doesn’t matter who I pick they produce the goods and give themselves a fighting chance.

“It’s a good record to have but I don’t look at myself, it’s for the players.

“I said before the game desire wins things – nobody’s name is on the trophy before the game – whoever wants it more will get it.

“We’ve had a bit of success of late and the boys are still hungry so credit to them.

“Anything in the box is a danger with Sean and it’s great header to manage to get it on target.

“He’s had a tough time because he had an injury and the boys have been doing well so he hasn’t been in the team but he’s just shown what he can do.

“I’m chuffed for all the lads.”

With Joe Barbour injured 16-year-old goalkeeper Sam Inglis was pitched in for his first Fraserburgh start.

Cowie added: “I said before the game to protect him because it’s a cauldron making your first start in a cup final against Buckie.

“Kieran Simpson and Bryan Hay were good with anything that went in the box dealing with it.

“I’m delighted for Sam he’ll do well in the game whether it’s with us or at a higher level.”

More disappointment for Jags

For Buckie it’s a third cup final defeat since they last lifted silverware in 2017.

Boss Graeme Stewart said: “The boys are down but I can’t fault anything in terms of work-rate and effort.

“Once we got the goal I thought we’d kick on. Fair play to Fraserburgh I thought they defended brilliantly.

“I think the winner goes through Lee Herbert, but he’s a good young goalie who will learn from it.

“It’s a free header in the box so you can’t just blame Lee and a free cross comes in.

“As soon as Butcher came on I said we needed to mark him because in my opinion he’s probably the best header of a ball in the Highland League.

“Somebody has to get close to him. Lee should save it, but he’ll learn from it.

“He’s devastated just now but he’ll go to have a great career in the Highland League.

“The league and Highland League Cup are there to play for and we want to win them both.

“There’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves.”