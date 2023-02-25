Buckie’s Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart expects there to be plenty of twists and turns in the Breedon Highland League title race.

The table-topping Jags face Clachnacuddin in a 2pm kick-off at Victoria Park this afternoon as Stewart looks for another three points.

Following Brechin City’s midweek loss to Formartine, Buckie are now in control of their own destiny.

If Stewart’s men win their remaining nine fixtures, including the last day clash with Brechin, they will be champions.

He said: “All we can do is concentrate on ourselves, I’m sure there will be a lot of twists to come.

“There are five teams in the race and we need to look after our own business.

“We’ve got nine league games left and we need to try to win them all, we know how difficult that will be and everyone will be looking to do the same.

“There will be plenty of twists and turns, we’ll do our best and if we can keep winning we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald is aware of the difficulty of their task today, but backed his players to perform.

He added: “If you don’t keep the ball against Buckie it becomes wave after wave because they’re relentless in their approach and they have that for every game.

“Brechin’s loss has probaby given them a shot in the arm we could have done without, but regardless of that I would have expected the same approach and mentality.

“It’s not just their quality, it’s their work-rate as well. It’s up to us to move the ball quickly, keep it off them and be brave.

“We’re there to win the game. If we play to the levels we’re capable of we can win the game.”