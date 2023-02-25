Buckie’s Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie’s Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race

By Callum Law
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has been preparing his team to face Clachnacuddin
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has been preparing his team to face Clachnacuddin

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart expects there to be plenty of twists and turns in the Breedon Highland League title race.

The table-topping Jags face Clachnacuddin in a 2pm kick-off at Victoria Park this afternoon as Stewart looks for another three points.

Following Brechin City’s midweek loss to Formartine, Buckie are now in control of their own destiny.

If Stewart’s men win their remaining nine fixtures, including the last day clash with Brechin, they will be champions.

He said: “All we can do is concentrate on ourselves, I’m sure there will be a lot of twists to come.

“There are five teams in the race and we need to look after our own business.

“We’ve got nine league games left and we need to try to win them all, we know how difficult that will be and everyone will be looking to do the same.

“There will be plenty of twists and turns, we’ll do our best and if we can keep winning we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald is aware of the difficulty of their task today, but backed his players to perform.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald expects a difficult afternoon against Buckie

He added: “If you don’t keep the ball against Buckie it becomes wave after wave because they’re relentless in their approach and they have that for every game.

“Brechin’s loss has probaby given them a shot in the arm we could have done without, but regardless of that I would have expected the same approach and mentality.

“It’s not just their quality, it’s their work-rate as well. It’s up to us to move the ball quickly, keep it off them and be brave.

“We’re there to win the game. If we play to the levels we’re capable of we can win the game.”

