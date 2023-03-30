Andy Kirk upbeat after Brechin’s draw with Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Andy Kirk upbeat after Brechin’s draw with Fraserburgh

The Hedgemen passed up the best chance to claim all three points when Botti Biabi’s second half penalty was saved by Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk was taking the positives from their draw with Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

The clash between the title-chasing Hedgemen and the reigning Breedon Highland League champions finished 0-0, with the visitors passing up the best chance to claim all three points when Botti Biabi’s second half penalty was saved by Joe Barbour.

A point means Brechin reduce Buckie Thistle’s lead at the top to five points and the Angus side still have two games in hand.

Boss Kirk said: “It’s a point and another clean sheet and a step in the right direction.

“We take the positives from it because we battled, worked hard, our shape was good and we didn’t concede many chances.

“Did we work their goalkeeper enough? No, but we’ve got to be positive and it’s another point added to the total.

“There’s a lot of games still to play and we’ll keep fighting away.

Brechin’s Ewan Loudon, left, is red carded by referee Dan McFarlane in the game against Fraserburgh.

“We won a penalty and you’d hope we can convert it, Botti was confident and wanted to take it.

“But it happens we’ve had other players miss penalties this season.

“It’s easy to look back and say ‘should we change the penalty taker?’

“But at that point, our striker was saying he was confident and would score so you have to back him but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.”

Brechin’s Ewan Loudon was sent off in stoppage time for a sliding challenge on Kieran Simpson.

Kirk added: “From my angle, it’s hard to see but initially I was quite surprised to see the red card come out. I’ll need to have a look back at it.”

‘We could have put them under more pressure’

Fraserburgh remain fifth in the table and manager Mark Cowie said: “Defences were on top.

“Our shape without the ball was very good, we closed the space down and didn’t give them many chances.

“In the second half, I would have liked us to be a little bit braver, we had the wind behind us and didn’t really get a shot at goal.

“If we’d been a little bit more on the front foot we would have created a bit more.”

On the penalty, Cowie added: “Kieran (Simpson) leaned in and five times out of 10 you’ll get them. I’m not here to criticise referees and Joe made the save.

“I’m happier than I’ve been the last couple of home games but I still think going forward we could have put them under more pressure towards the end but it didn’t quite happen.”

Brechin goalkeeper Lenny Wilson punches clear under pressure from Fraserburgh’s Willie West.

In the fifth minute, Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour forced visiting goalkeeper Lenny Wilson into a superb save with a strike from 20 yards.

However, that was the best effort at goal in the first period.

After the break decent openings continued to be hard to come by, Scott Barbour lashed over following a scramble at a corner midway through the second half.

On 79 minutes, referee Dan McFarlane awarded Brechin a penalty after Biabi beat the offside trap and went down as Simpson tried to recover and make a challenge.

The Broch players were incensed by the decision but goalkeeper Joe Barbour kept out Biabi’s effort with his legs.

Both sides kept pressing for the winner in the closing stages but neither managed to find it with the final piece of action being in the second minute of injury time when Loudon was dismissed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Fraserburgh v Brechin City highlights and reaction
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Caledonian FC's Invincibles 40 years on
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Huntly come from 1-0 down to run out 4-1 victors at Strathspey Thistle
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Highland League: Brora Rangers prove too strong for Wick Academy
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Champions Fraserburgh hold title-chasing Brechin to draw
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Clachnacuddin defeat Banks o' Dee to trade places in rise to 12th spot in…
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Club legend Martin Stewart on Huntly's historic five-in-a-row
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Brora Rangers' Andy Macrae
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Inverness Football Memories: The day Gary Lineker played a match at Telford Street

Most Read

1
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
2
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
3
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
4
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
5
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
6
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
7
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Ellon troublemaker wrote ‘kill all police’ in his own excrement and blood
8
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Big Mannys’ Pizza strikes deal to open franchise in Inverurie
9
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
After buying a hall for £1, this Nairn charity has its eye on some…
10
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Euan McColm: A rocky start for a first minister with a lot to prove

More from Press and Journal

Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Moy Country Fair to return this summer to celebrate the traditions of rural communities
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
North Sea firms ‘disappointed’ over lack of windfall tax concessions
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
3
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be 'up to six months before two vessels'…
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Ballater's former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises 'high energy, fun night' when the chart-toppers perform in…
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Highland motorist creates special poster to warn drivers of Skye potholes
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban has fresh focus after almost five months on sidelines
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, standing, tangles with Brechin's Botti Biabi which resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty. Images: Wullie Marr
Drink-driver caught after police follow snowy footprints from abandoned car

Editor's Picks

Most Commented