Conor Gethins cherishes reaching Nairn County 200-goal milestone

Conor Gethins says reaching 200 goals for Nairn County ranks alongside anything he’s achieved in his career.

The striker became just the second Wee County player – after Davy Johnston, who netted 286 goals – to reach the landmark with a penalty in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Keith at Station Park.

Gethins, 39, said: “It was good, I needed to get the monkey off my back, because it’s been hanging there for a wee while.

“I would have liked to have done it before now, but our games prior to Saturday were away to Brora, Brechin and Buckie, which made it a tough task.

“For it to happen at Station Park was even better. There were people who had put work into signs and things they’d made and some of these people can’t get to away games, so it was nice to be at Station Park.

“There are a lot of good friends at the club and they were all there on Saturday, which was nice.

“It’s right up there with anything in my career just because of the longevity and commitment to a team.

“I’ve won Highland League player of the year twice and won League of Ireland player of the year twice.

“I’ve played for Ireland (at age-group level) and scored, so there’s been a lot of things in my career. It’s been 23 years and it hasn’t half gone quick!

“To get 200 for Nairn is up there with those things, along with being in Nairn’s team of the century as well.

“I couldn’t single out one thing… There’s four or five things that would be on par for me.”

Target achieved

Gethins returned to Nairn in the summer of 2021 and was eager to reach the double century – but admits there are times when he doubted if he’d get there.

The former Ross County, Finn Harps, Peterhead and Formartine United player added: “Going back to Nairn I was coming into a team of youngsters full of ability and energy and I had 27 goals to get and I wasn’t sure if I would manage.

“But I’ve got to thank Ronnie Sharp firstly for letting me come back and express myself, and also for helping me by putting players around me that help me.

“Steven Mackay has come in this season and I’ve got to thank him as well, because he said to me I would play and it would be up to me if I played or not.

“Since he’s come in, I think I’ve scored 10 goals.

“I always wanted to reach 200, but, at 38, I wasn’t sure if I was going to get there or play as often as I have done in the past.

“To score 200 goals in seven seasons with Nairn is something I’m really happy with, because it’s not a huge amount of years and a lot of goals.”

Not finished yet

Although time may be against him when it comes to trying surpass Johnston’s goalscoring record for Nairn, Gethins is keen to continue playing beyond this season.

“The desire is there to keep going, but the body maybe isn’t quite there,” he said.

“Certain things annoy me, because on Saturday I felt really good and sharp. I knew what I had to do and on another day I could have scored three or four goals.

“So I’m thinking: ‘you’re not done yet.’

“But then, on Sunday and Monday, my body is still suffering from the game.

“I’m still undecided (about when I’ll stop). I’ve been asked the question and I’m undecided – but I’ll know the day I’m done when it comes.”