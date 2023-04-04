Conor Gethins cherishes reaching Nairn County 200-goal milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Conor Gethins cherishes reaching Nairn County 200-goal milestone

The striker became the second player to net 200 goals for the Wee County when he scored against Keith on Saturday.

By Callum Law
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.

Conor Gethins says reaching 200 goals for Nairn County ranks alongside anything he’s achieved in his career.

The striker became just the second Wee County player – after Davy Johnston, who netted 286 goals – to reach the landmark with a penalty in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Keith at Station Park.

Gethins, 39, said: “It was good, I needed to get the monkey off my back, because it’s been hanging there for a wee while.

“I would have liked to have done it before now, but our games prior to Saturday were away to Brora, Brechin and Buckie, which made it a tough task.

“For it to happen at Station Park was even better. There were people who had put work into signs and things they’d made and some of these people can’t get to away games, so it was nice to be at Station Park.

“There are a lot of good friends at the club and they were all there on Saturday, which was nice.

“It’s right up there with anything in my career just because of the longevity and commitment to a team.

“I’ve won Highland League player of the year twice and won League of Ireland player of the year twice.

“I’ve played for Ireland (at age-group level) and scored, so there’s been a lot of things in my career. It’s been 23 years and it hasn’t half gone quick!

“To get 200 for Nairn is up there with those things, along with being in Nairn’s team of the century as well.

“I couldn’t single out one thing… There’s four or five things that would be on par for me.”

Target achieved

Gethins returned to Nairn in the summer of 2021 and was eager to reach the double century – but admits there are times when he doubted if he’d get there.

The former Ross County, Finn Harps, Peterhead and Formartine United player added: “Going back to Nairn I was coming into a team of youngsters full of ability and energy and I had 27 goals to get and I wasn’t sure if I would manage.

“But I’ve got to thank Ronnie Sharp firstly for letting me come back and express myself, and also for helping me by putting players around me that help me.

Steven Mackay has come in this season and I’ve got to thank him as well, because he said to me I would play and it would be up to me if I played or not.

“Since he’s come in, I think I’ve scored 10 goals.

“I always wanted to reach 200, but, at 38, I wasn’t sure if I was going to get there or play as often as I have done in the past.

“To score 200 goals in seven seasons with Nairn is something I’m really happy with, because it’s not a huge amount of years and a lot of goals.”

Not finished yet

Although time may be against him when it comes to trying surpass Johnston’s goalscoring record for Nairn, Gethins is keen to continue playing beyond this season.

“The desire is there to keep going, but the body maybe isn’t quite there,” he said.

“Certain things annoy me, because on Saturday I felt really good and sharp. I knew what I had to do and on another day I could have scored three or four goals.

Nairn’s Conor Gethins, left, was named Highland League player of the year for the second time in 2014.

“So I’m thinking: ‘you’re not done yet.’

“But then, on Sunday and Monday, my body is still suffering from the game.

“I’m still undecided (about when I’ll stop). I’ve been asked the question and I’m undecided – but I’ll know the day I’m done when it comes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Paul Leask reflects on Fraserburgh career as he prepares to emigrate
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Strathspey Thistle v Clachnacuddin; Forres Mechanics v…
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Inverurie beaten by Brora; Banks o' Dee thrash Lossiemouth
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Strathspey unhappy with red card as Clach strike late to earn point
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Buckie Thistle remain five points clear after narrow win; Fraserburgh profit from slack Rothes…
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Brechin City keep up pressure on leaders Buckie Thistle; Formartine extend unbeaten run
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Conor Gethins nets 200th goal for Nairn in draw with Keith; Huntly edge Wick…
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Highland League: Banks o' Dee complete signing of defender Jevan Anderson from Elgin City
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Clach deny Strathspey with stoppage time equaliser
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Graeme Stewart reckons Buckie Thistle have character for tense Highland League run-in

Most Read

1
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Seven years on, how the Junners name is coming back in Moray – but…
2
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Christian Ramirez reveals he suffered panic attack due to toll on his mental health…
3
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Couple found ‘foaming at mouth’ after car mounts pavement and hits wall
4
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Innocent woman investigated after Aberdeenshire MSP’s complaints of ‘malicious’ abuse
5
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
6
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
‘It really has been a pleasure’: Taylor’s of Torry closes after nearly 100 years…
2
7
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Paedophile avoids prison despite being caught with indecent images for second time
8
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Behind the scenes: How Tetris crew turned Aberdeen into Soviet-era Moscow and Japan
9
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Fire on Lossiemouth beach sand dunes being treated as deliberate
10
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
More health professionals able to provide fit notes in NHS Grampian area after successful…
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Gull deterrents installed across Elgin ahead of breeding season
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Who's the Boss: New director for Blackadders and board members join VisitAberdeenshire and Greyhope…
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Willie Miller: Six new medals are much-deserved recognition for figures who made Aberdeen's Gothenburg…
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Community comes first for Junior club Lossiemouth United as they look to build full…
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
'In memory of Grandma': Inverness fundraiser drops off 100 Easter eggs for Highland Hospice
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Dealer who flung £5,000 drugs from window during raid given 'glimmer of hope' he'll…
Jodie Sloss standing with her arms crossed in front of the McLaren 570FGT4.
Jodie Sloss: How Oban Formula Women winner went from Ford Fiesta to McLaren
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with over 100 child images avoids prison
Conor Gethins, left, netted his 200th Nairn goal at the weekend.
Golf: Frightening field for Evening Express Champion of Champions men's scratch tournament

Editor's Picks

Most Commented