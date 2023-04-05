Brechin City boss Andy Kirk hopes the goals keep flowing for Grady McGrath as Brora Rangers visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk hopes the goals keep flowing for Grady McGrath as Brora Rangers visit

The Hedgemen face Brora at Glebe Park tonight and a victory would reduce Buckie Thistle’s lead at the top of the Highland League table to two points.

By Callum Law
Brechin striker Grady McGrath has scored 33 goals already this season ahead of facing Brora Rangers.
Andy Kirk has backed Brechin City record-breaker Grady McGrath to keep scoring as they chase the Breedon Highland League title.

The Hedgemen face Brora Rangers at Glebe Park tonight and a victory would reduce Buckie Thistle’s lead at the top of the table to two points.

Striker McGrath has been a standout for Brechin since signing from Junior side East Craigie last summer.

His double against Turriff United on Saturday took him to 27 league goals, breaking Ronnie McIntosh’s City record from season 1959-60.

In all competitions, McGrath has scored 33 times, and manager Kirk – who last night extended his own contract with Brechin by two years to the summer of 2025 – said: “It’s been brilliant – it’s why we brought him here.

“We wanted a goalscorer and we’d watched Grady a few times last season.

“I was very confident when we brought him in that he would score goals for us, but to  come and break a club record is fantastic for him and us.

“Some of his finishes are fantastic, but that’s what we know he’s capable of.

“Hopefully he can add to that total before the end of the season and I’ve no doubt he will.

“The more players you have scoring goals the better chance it gives you of winning.

“While Grady is on the pitch and when we’re creating chances we know we’ve got a chance of winning games.

“We know his capabilities. He’s hungry to keep improving and that attitude is fantastic.”

Cattachs’ conundrum against other big-hitters

Brora player-manager Ally MacDonald still hopes to finish third this season, and a win this evening would narrow the gap on Formartine United to one point ahead of Saturday’s meeting with the Pitmedden side at Dudgeon Park.

However, the Cattachs boss is aware they need to perform better in clashes against the league’s other big-hitters.

In six games against sides in the top five, Brora have picked up only one point.

MacDonald added: “It’s pretty clear where we’ve let ourselves down this season. These sort of games have been very frustrating.

“Even if we’d taken half the points available against the top four or five, we’d be right in the title race.

Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald, left.

“It’s something we’ve highlighted as well… For whatever reason, we’ve found it difficult to get points against these teams and we need to address it.

“In the games since I’ve been in charge, I’ve felt we’ve given away soft goals.

“I’m not sure if it’s a lack of concentration, a mental block or what it is, it’s difficult to pinpoint.

“The goals we’ve conceded in these games haven’t been good enough. We’re up against good teams, but we’ve given away goals quite cheaply, which is disappointing.”

Lilywhites tackle Broch

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin welcome Fraserburgh to Grant Street Park.

The Lilywhites are unbeaten in four games, but manager Jordan MacDonald is keen for a better display after drawing with Strathspey Thistle at the weekend courtesy of a 97th-minute equaliser.

He said: “There is the question of which Clach team will turn up.

“We’ve got young players who are learning on the job – that’s not an excuse, but there will be ups and downs.

“I’m not saying that isn’t frustrating for us, and the players are frustrated as well, which is a good thing.

“If the Clach we all want to turn up turns up, then it’ll be a really good game.”

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald is looking forward to facing Fraserburgh.

Fifth-placed Fraserburgh have four games left this season and assistant manager James Duthie would like to finish with maximum points.

He added: “We’ve spoke to the players about it that we don’t want them to be starting their holidays early. We want to finish the season as strongly as we can.

“It’s not in their nature, so I wouldn’t expect it.

“We’ve got good competition and we can freshen things up.

“We may also have a look at some of our youth players who have had a good season to see how ready they are to come into things.”

Editor's Picks