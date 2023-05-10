Turriff United swoop to sign John Allan and Connor Grant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turriff United swoop to sign John Allan and Connor Grant

The striker and defender have switched to the Haughs from Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

By Callum Law
Turriff United's new signings John Allan, left, and Connor Grant


There was double delight for Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson after recruiting John Allan and Connor Grant.

The duo are the first close season signings to arrive at the Haughs with striker Allan joining on a two-year deal from Peterhead, while defender Grant has penned a three-year deal after leaving Fraserburgh.

Allan joined Peterhead earlier this year having impressed playing for Shetland and for amateur side Scalloway.

However, the 25-year-old’s impact with the Blue Toon was limited and he was restricted to five appearances, of which none were starts.

But Donaldson believes Allan can make a major impression in the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “We’re delighted to bring John in, Greg Moir (Turriff’s recently-appointed first-team coach) knows a bit about him as well.

“John’s a goalscorer and at any level that’s what you’re looking for so we’re hoping he can bring that to Turriff.

“We felt it was something we were lacking a wee bit in our team so we’re delighted to bring John in.

“It wasn’t easy for John at Peterhead joining a team that was struggling.

“We’ve looked at what he’s done prior to joining Peterhead as well and we believe he’s got a good chance of giving us a few goals.

“He fits the profile for the type of player we’re looking for and I’ve spoken to a few people about John and we think he can help us in the scoring department.”

Grant has bright future

Grant, 19, has previously appeared in the Highland League with Fraserburgh and spent the first half of this season on loan at Keith.

Donaldson has been keen to strengthen both defence and attack as he starts preparations for next term.

He added: “Connor’s a young player with a bright future in the Highland League.

“He’ll add to the competition we’ve got and he’ll need to earn his place.

“But he’s another player Greg knows well and speaks highly of.

“I think Fraserburgh wanted to keep him and had high hopes for him, but Connor wanted to be part of what we’re doing at Turriff which is good for us.

“We conceded too many goals this season for my liking, but by the same token if you don’t take your chances then you always leave yourself open to teams creating chances and scoring.

“We’re still looking to do some more business if possible and we’ve been close with a couple of other things.”

