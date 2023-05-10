Turriff United swoop to sign John Allan and Connor Grant

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was double delight for Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson after recruiting John Allan and Connor Grant.

The duo are the first close season signings to arrive at the Haughs with striker Allan joining on a two-year deal from Peterhead, while defender Grant has penned a three-year deal after leaving Fraserburgh.

Allan joined Peterhead earlier this year having impressed playing for Shetland and for amateur side Scalloway.

However, the 25-year-old’s impact with the Blue Toon was limited and he was restricted to five appearances, of which none were starts.

But Donaldson believes Allan can make a major impression in the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “We’re delighted to bring John in, Greg Moir (Turriff’s recently-appointed first-team coach) knows a bit about him as well.

“John’s a goalscorer and at any level that’s what you’re looking for so we’re hoping he can bring that to Turriff.

Turriff United are delighted to welcome Peterhead striker @johnallan888 to The Haughs pending ratification from the SFA. John (25) can play through the middle or wide right. John joined Peterhead under David Robertson's management from Shetland amateur side Scalloway pic.twitter.com/KQ8drhTfvr — Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) May 10, 2023

“We felt it was something we were lacking a wee bit in our team so we’re delighted to bring John in.

“It wasn’t easy for John at Peterhead joining a team that was struggling.

“We’ve looked at what he’s done prior to joining Peterhead as well and we believe he’s got a good chance of giving us a few goals.

“He fits the profile for the type of player we’re looking for and I’ve spoken to a few people about John and we think he can help us in the scoring department.”

Grant has bright future

Grant, 19, has previously appeared in the Highland League with Fraserburgh and spent the first half of this season on loan at Keith.

Donaldson has been keen to strengthen both defence and attack as he starts preparations for next term.

He added: “Connor’s a young player with a bright future in the Highland League.

“He’ll add to the competition we’ve got and he’ll need to earn his place.

“But he’s another player Greg knows well and speaks highly of.

“I think Fraserburgh wanted to keep him and had high hopes for him, but Connor wanted to be part of what we’re doing at Turriff which is good for us.

“We conceded too many goals this season for my liking, but by the same token if you don’t take your chances then you always leave yourself open to teams creating chances and scoring.

“We’re still looking to do some more business if possible and we’ve been close with a couple of other things.”