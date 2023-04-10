WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Inverurie Locos and Banks o’ Dee final, plus Brora Rangers and Formartine United’s clash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland League Weekly – with highlights of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final between Banks o’ Dee and Inverurie Locos, plus Brora Rangers v Formartine United – is out now!

On Saturday, we had several cameras at Bellslea, Fraserburgh, for the League Cup showpiece – capturing all of the action, reaction and trophy celebrations.

We were also at the Breedon Highland League meeting between third-place rivals Brora Rangers and Formartine United.

In addition to this, Ryan Cryle and Callum Law discuss all of the weekend’s other results, there’s a chat with Ian Campbell about his long spell as Lossiemouth interim manager this season, and Quickfire Questions with Fraserburgh midfielder Greg Buchan.

Highland League Weekly – main show every Monday at 7pm

Our subscribers-only football show, Highland League Weekly, is back bigger and better for the new season – with episodes going live every Monday at 7pm and normally featuring highlights of TWO Breedon Highland League matches, plus reaction, analysis and a host of features/interviews.

At points throughout the campaign, we will again be producing Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights shows from midweek matches, which will be released on Thursday nights.

In addition to this premium content, our revamped preview show is released for free, everywhere (including direct to social media), at noon on Fridays.

A #HighlandLeagueWeekly Friday preview treat – with the return of the CEMENT MIXER CHALLENGE!👷‍♂️ Watch as @InverurieLocos and @banksodee_fc compete for the REAL bragging rights ahead of Saturday's @GPHBuildersMer @LeagueHighland Cup final ⚽️😂https://t.co/6p3OHlUeNt pic.twitter.com/wEiusL1y0S — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) April 7, 2023

Keep up to date with the latest episodes of Highland League Weekly – on social media and with our newsletters

Help yourself to never miss an episode of the UK Regional Press Awards “Digital Initiative of the Year”-winning Highland League Weekly – whether it’s the Friday preview show, main Monday show or EXTRA midweek highlights shows – by following our social media channels.

You can find Highland League Weekly on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok this season, while P&J Sport remains the hub for Highland League Weekly on Facebook – specifically our “Highland League Weekly” group.

We’ll be posting all of our latest content, giving you plenty of chances to get involved in shows and join the debate using these platforms throughout the campaign.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

Every Monday evening during the season, a link to the latest episode of our main Monday night Highland League Weekly show – featuring the latest Highland League football highlights, features, and a panel discussion about the weekend’s matches – will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League. You’ll receive a similar email every time we release our Friday preview show.