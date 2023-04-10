WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Inverurie Locos and Banks o’ Dee final, plus Brora Rangers and Formartine United’s clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Inverurie Locos and Banks o’ Dee final, plus Brora Rangers and Formartine United’s clash

We bring you exclusive HLW action, reaction and celebrations from Saturday's GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final, plus highlights from Brora v Formartine, the rest of the results and the usual features.

By Ryan Cryle

Highland League Weekly – with highlights of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final between Banks o’ Dee and Inverurie Locos, plus Brora Rangers v Formartine United – is out now!

On Saturday, we had several cameras at Bellslea, Fraserburgh, for the League Cup showpiece – capturing all of the action, reaction and trophy celebrations.

We were also at the Breedon Highland League meeting between third-place rivals Brora Rangers and Formartine United.

In addition to this, Ryan Cryle and Callum Law discuss all of the weekend’s other results, there’s a chat with Ian Campbell about his long spell as Lossiemouth interim manager this season, and Quickfire Questions with Fraserburgh midfielder Greg Buchan.

Highland League Weekly – main show every Monday at 7pm

Our subscribers-only football show, Highland League Weekly, is back bigger and better for the new season – with episodes going live every Monday at 7pm and normally featuring highlights of TWO Breedon Highland League matches, plus reaction, analysis and a host of features/interviews.

At points throughout the campaign, we will again be producing Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights shows from midweek matches, which will be released on Thursday nights.

In addition to this premium content, our revamped preview show is released for free, everywhere (including direct to social media), at noon on Fridays.

Keep up to date with the latest episodes of Highland League Weekly – on social media and with our newsletters

Help yourself to never miss an episode of the UK Regional Press Awards “Digital Initiative of the Year”-winning Highland League Weekly – whether it’s the Friday preview show, main Monday show or EXTRA midweek highlights shows – by following our social media channels.

You can find Highland League Weekly on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok this season, while P&J Sport remains the hub for Highland League Weekly on Facebook – specifically our “Highland League Weekly” group.

We’ll be posting all of our latest content, giving you plenty of chances to get involved in shows and join the debate using these platforms throughout the campaign.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

Every Monday evening during the season, a link to the latest episode of our main Monday night Highland League Weekly show – featuring the latest Highland League football highlights, features, and a panel discussion about the weekend’s matches – will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League. You’ll receive a similar email every time we release our Friday preview show.

Highland League Weekly is BACK – Find out what’s new, where to watch and how to get involved

 

