What we learned this week…Eurovision fever, baby news for De Niro and first move in library legal challenge

This week saw Eurovision fever and Dons chief Dave Cormack speaking about his heart scare.

By Karen Roberts
Eurovision will take place on Saturday. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andy Von Pip/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Eurovision will take place on Saturday. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andy Von Pip/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

THE Inshes roundabout has been fuelling confusion among drivers in Inverness for years.

Efforts are being made to improve the situation at the six-pronged roundabout. However, an archaeological survey needs to be carried out first to check for the potential for buried remains at undeveloped land at the site. Other finds such as prehistoric burials have been discovered at nearby developments.

Inshes roundabout
Inshes roundabout, one of the busiest in Inverness. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

IT has a population of just 32, but there’s been no shortage of interest in becoming the new owner of the only shop and cafe on the Island of Rum. 

The island, which is popular with walkers, climbers and cyclists, is in the Inner Hebrides. There have been 34 expressions of interest from people from across the UK, as well as Europe and South America.

The Isle of Rum Community Trust is currently running the business but wants to find a new owner. And whoever the successful candidate is they will be offered one of two new two-bedroom houses to rent.

A new owner is being sought for the Island of Rum shop and cafe. Picture by JASON HEDGES

MUCH has been said about the advent of Chat GPT and other forms of Artificial Intelligence, however new research has revealed the good it could do.

AI could be “transformational” in improving heart attack diagnosis to reduce pressure on emergency departments. Doctors could soon use an algorithm developed using AI to diagnose heart attacks with better speed and accuracy than ever before, the research from the University of Edinburgh indicates.

Education is free

HUMZA Yousaf has thrown out the suggestion of scrapping free university tuition.

Edinburgh University head Professor Sir Peter Mathieson had called for “calm consideration” of charging graduates for their education.

But the First Minister rejected the idea and said there would be “no movement at all” from the Scottish Government in relation to free tuition.

DONALD Trump repeated his claims that the 2020 US presidential election was rigged – as well saying a court ruling of sexual abuse against him was “fake”. Trump who is campaigning to be president once more made the comments during an appearance on CNN – a network he previously branded as “fake news”.

Earlier this week a New York jury found Trump liable in a civil case for sexually abusing Elizabeth Jean Carroll nearly 30 years ago and defaming her when she spoke about it publicly.

When asked on CNN about the verdict, he said his poll numbers went up and repeated his statements that he did not know Ms Carroll,

 

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court at a hearing in April, (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Eurovision fever

THE coronation may be over, but from one weekend of flag waving to the the next as Eurovision is due to take place. 

Fans of the annual song contest have been descending on Liverpool all week, with the semi-finals taking place through the week. This year’s event, which is being held in the UK rather than Ukraine – the winner of last year’s contest, also had the royal seal of approval.

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a surprise cameo during the opening film at Tuesday’s semi-final. The pre-recorded clip was titled Welcome to Liverpool.

Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu who hosted the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome. Photo credit should read: National Lottery/PA Wire</p> <p>

THE fight back from campaigners against library and pool closures in Aberdeen took a step forward. The first legal challenge was launched this week with the Court of Session for a petition for a judicial review into the closure of Bucksburn Pool and Woodside Library.

It’s expected that the other five libraries which were closed will also follow suit. Those fighting against the closures hope the legal action will force Aberdeen City Council to reopen the facilities.

Protestors pictured outside outside Aberdeen Town House earlier this year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Dave Cormack on health scare

DONS chairman Dave Cormack spoke about his recent heart bypass surgery. In an interview with the Press and Journal, Cormack looked back on when he found out he needed a triple heart bypass surgery after it was discovered he had blockages in his arteries.

Now he says he is exploring if a medical team can be brought into Pittodrie to
help people to get tested.

Dave Cormack spoke about his recent health problems. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

AGE is just a number for actor Robert De Niro. The 79-year-old, who is just over three months shy of his 80th birthday, has welcomed his seventh child. The star revealed the news about the latest addition to his family in an interview with ET Canada.

He first became a father in 1976 when he adopted his then-wife’s daughter, Drena who is now 51. His next oldest child, Raphael is 46.

Robert De Niro, who has become a father for the seventh time. Photo : Ian West/PA Wire

Plain Sailing

NORTHLINK has added extra return trips to Orkney to help boost sailings after a ship running aground led to services being cancelled.

It is running an additional crossing on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays between Scrabster on the mainland and Stromness on Orkney from now until June 30.

The operator previously announced plans to add an extra return sailing on Sundays amid disruption caused after Pentland Ferries vessel the Pentalina ran aground at St Margaret’s Hope on Orkney last month.

 

