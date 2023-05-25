Craig Gill pleased to take on new challenge at Keith

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Gill is relishing taking on a new challenge with Keith.

The midfielder has joined the Maroons from Inverurie Locos, in a deal which saw Demilade Yunus move the other way.

Gill made 64 appearances during seven years with the Railwaymen, but was keen to move to a club where he could play regularly – and believes Kynoch Park is the ideal place to do so.

The 24-year-old: “I had a chat with the manager Craig Ewen and I was really impressed with Keith’s transparency towards me and the professionalism they showed.

“We had a chat about the club and the direction they’re looking to go in and I thought it was a good fit for myself.

“Craig was open and direct with me which is all you can ask for and overall it felt like a good fit.

“The tail-end of the season was quite challenging, not getting as many minutes as I would have liked.

Signing News:

We can announce the signing of Craig Gill from @InverurieLocos

Craig (24) is a player the manager has been after for a while and we are delighted to have him on board, a talented young midfielder with a lot of potential ahead of him. Welcome to the Maroons Craig pic.twitter.com/cIC38njojp — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) May 18, 2023

“I spoke to Locos and we agreed it would be best for myself and the club for me to move on.

“I’m looking for more minutes on the pitch – when you’re sitting on the bench a lot you’re eager to get out and play.

“Myself and Inverurie both agreed it was the right decision to move on.

“I was at Locos for a number of years and I was sad to leave, but the time was right for me to take on a new challenge and I think Keith is the right club to do that at.”

Midfielder looking up

Keith finished 15th in the Breedon Highland League this season.

Gill is aiming to improve on that next term and also wants to nail down a midfield position with the Maroons, having often been used as utility player at Inverurie.

He added: “For a few of the players this season was their first in the league and that experience will do them a lot of good going into next season.

“With a year under their belts, we’re looking to push on and get as high as we can in the league.

“My preferred position is central midfield – at Inverurie I played there, but I was also used at left or right-back.

“Ideally you want to play in a similar position regularly and get comfortable with it.

“But sometimes it felt like I was constantly changing position, but hopefully now I’m at Keith there will be a midfield role for me.”