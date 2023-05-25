Craig Gill pleased to take on new challenge at Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Gill pleased to take on new challenge at Keith

The 24-year-old midfielder has joined the Maroons after seven years at Inverurie Locos.

By Callum Law
Craig Gill, left, pictured during his time with Inverurie Locos, has signed for Keith
Craig Gill, left, pictured during his time with Inverurie Locos, has signed for Keith

Craig Gill is relishing taking on a new challenge with Keith.

The midfielder has joined the Maroons from Inverurie Locos, in a deal which saw Demilade Yunus move the other way.

Gill made 64 appearances during seven years with the Railwaymen, but was keen to move to a club where he could play regularly – and believes Kynoch Park is the ideal place to do so.

The 24-year-old: “I had a chat with the manager Craig Ewen and I was really impressed with Keith’s transparency towards me and the professionalism they showed.

“We had a chat about the club and the direction they’re looking to go in and I thought it was a good fit for myself.

“Craig was open and direct with me which is all you can ask for and overall it felt like a good fit.

“The tail-end of the season was quite challenging, not getting as many minutes as I would have liked.

“I spoke to Locos and we agreed it would be best for myself and the club for me to move on.

“I’m looking for more minutes on the pitch – when you’re sitting on the bench a lot you’re eager to get out and play.

“Myself and Inverurie both agreed it was the right decision to move on.

“I was at Locos for a number of years and I was sad to leave, but the time was right for me to take on a new challenge and I think Keith is the right club to do that at.”

Midfielder looking up

Keith finished 15th in the Breedon Highland League this season.

Gill is aiming to improve on that next term and also wants to nail down a midfield position with the Maroons, having often been used as utility player at Inverurie.

He added: “For a few of the players this season was their first in the league and that experience will do them a lot of good going into next season.

“With a year under their belts, we’re looking to push on and get as high as we can in the league.

“My preferred position is central midfield – at Inverurie I played there, but I was also used at left or right-back.

“Ideally you want to play in a similar position regularly and get comfortable with it.

“But sometimes it felt like I was constantly changing position, but hopefully now I’m at Keith there will be a midfield role for me.”

