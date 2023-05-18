Demilade Yunus joins Inverurie Locos as Craig Gill heads to Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demilade Yunus joins Inverurie Locos as Craig Gill heads to Keith

Locos boss Andy Low has spoken of his delight at signing the 20-year-old from the Maroons.

By Danny Law
Demilade Yunus in action for Keith against Inverurie Locos. Image: Brian Smith.
Inverurie Locos have completed the signing of Keith midfielder Demilade Yunus with Craig Gill going in the opposite direction.

Locos boss Low was pleased to finally sign long-term target Yunus, who has penned a deal until the summer of 2026.

Low said: “I am delighted to welcome Dem to the club having been a target of mine in my last period as manager and as soon as I returned too.

“At only 20-years-old, Dem has four years of Highland League experience behind him now, playing consistently under a few different managers at Keith.

“He will offer us strength, composure and passing ability on the ball, and I believe he will improve the physical side of the midfield which will help get the best out of others in that area.

“We are having to be patient with our targets but it’s another clear indication of how we are looking to recruit.

“Dem is at a great age with his best years ahead of him, room for development, whilst impacting things immediately.

“We are actively working hard to take in this type of player and its great our patience has paid off with this one.”

Yunus said: “I can’t wait to get started at Harlaw Park and I’m really excited to have joined Inverurie Loco Works.”

Twenty-four-year-old Gill has been with the Locos first team since 2019 and was under contract with the Harlaw Park side until 2025.

Keith confirmed the deal, saying: “Craig is a player the manager (Craig Ewen) has been after for a while and we are delighted to have him on board, a talented young midfielder with a lot of potential ahead of him.”

Meanwhile, Clachnacuddin have announced that Blair Lawrie has agreed to take on the role of first team coach following the conclusion of his playing career.

