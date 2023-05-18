Demilade Yunus joins Inverurie Locos as Craig Gill heads to Keith

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos have completed the signing of Keith midfielder Demilade Yunus with Craig Gill going in the opposite direction.

Locos boss Low was pleased to finally sign long-term target Yunus, who has penned a deal until the summer of 2026.

Low said: “I am delighted to welcome Dem to the club having been a target of mine in my last period as manager and as soon as I returned too.

“At only 20-years-old, Dem has four years of Highland League experience behind him now, playing consistently under a few different managers at Keith.

“He will offer us strength, composure and passing ability on the ball, and I believe he will improve the physical side of the midfield which will help get the best out of others in that area.

“We are having to be patient with our targets but it’s another clear indication of how we are looking to recruit.

“Dem is at a great age with his best years ahead of him, room for development, whilst impacting things immediately.

“We are actively working hard to take in this type of player and its great our patience has paid off with this one.”

Yunus said: “I can’t wait to get started at Harlaw Park and I’m really excited to have joined Inverurie Loco Works.”

Twenty-four-year-old Gill has been with the Locos first team since 2019 and was under contract with the Harlaw Park side until 2025.

Keith confirmed the deal, saying: “Craig is a player the manager (Craig Ewen) has been after for a while and we are delighted to have him on board, a talented young midfielder with a lot of potential ahead of him.”

Meanwhile, Clachnacuddin have announced that Blair Lawrie has agreed to take on the role of first team coach following the conclusion of his playing career.

