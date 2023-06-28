Rothes snap up defenders as boss Ross Jack reshapes for next season

Rothes have bolstered their defensive options by signing two defenders as they gear up for a stronger Highland League campaign.

The Speysiders have taken in Liam McDade from Strathspey Thistle and Avoch FC’s Charlie MacDonald on two-year contracts as manager Ross Jack puts the building blocks in place for the new campaign.

They were low on numbers on Tuesday as they lost 5-1 against League Two hosts Elgin City at the Gleaner Arena, but it was the side’s first run-out after just a handful of sessions.

‘Ridiculous demands’ from players

Jack was delighted to confirm his double swoop as Rothes aim to kick upwards from their ninth-placed finish last term and admits the financial expectations requested by some targets is not helpful.

He said: “We have signed Liam McDade and defender Charlie MacDonald has come in on an amateur form. He played for Avoch in the Highland Amateur Cup.

“I like Liam, he did well last season for Strathspey, he can play left side or further up midfield. He’s left-sided, but he can adapt.

“I am delighted to get these two on board and we’re hoping to have another two or three in before the season starts.

“Every team is fighting for the same players. There are some inflated prices. You get some ridiculous demands from some individuals, not all, which are unrealistic. Once I get the ones I really want, we can make a deal.”

Full time from our first pre season friendly tonight at The Gleaner Arena Elgin City 5-1 Rothes Aidan Wilson with our goal

🍊🟠⚫️ #MonTheSpeysiders pic.twitter.com/GiJX0kxX2u — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) June 27, 2023

Positives plucked from Elgin friendly

And Jack explained building up fitness and avoiding fresh injuries were the key benefits from the trip to Elgin where Aidan Wilson had brought the visitors level at 1-1 early in the first half before City stepped it up.

He said: “We only had five sessions before Tuesday’s game, so we’re not reading anything into the game itself with any great significance.

“We had some good passages of play and we saw the fitness coming through without any more injuries.

“We’ve already got Greg Morrison, Ben Williamson, Fraser Robertson toiling, so we couldn’t afford any more.

“Greg has damaged his hamstring, it’s not a good one as he’s done it before, Ben has damaged a tendon in his ankle and Fraser has shin splints. We also have our number two goalie Iain MacKenzie working in America at the moment.”

Injuries caught up with Rothes

Jack is happy with the standard of player he has at his disposal, but he is looking for a deeper squad to work with and pointed to last season as a reminder of what can happen when injuries bite hard.

He added: “We will improve on last season, it’s as simple as that. The boys know they let themselves down, but we didn’t get off to a good start. We had nine out injured and didn’t really do a pre-season. It caught up on us.

“When you are relying on the same players to perform, such as Michael Finnis and Bruce Milne, it takes its toll. We need to ensure we have a stronger squad in depth. I am happy with the quality; we just don’t have enough.

“There are a number of positions we’re looking for. Our goals-against column last season wasn’t good enough, so we need to shore up a bit. But our goals-for column wasn’t good enough either, so at both ends of the park, we need improvement.

“We didn’t score enough, and we conceded too many. In previous seasons, we didn’t concede too many. We just need to put more of our chances away. If we play more on the front foot and we win 5-4, I’ll take that.”

Aviemore base for Rothes at weekend

Rothes are having intensive training sessions this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Aviemore, culminating with a game against an amateur select from Grantown-on-Spey/Aviemore.

Then next Wednesday, Jack’s team have a friendly away to Dufftown.