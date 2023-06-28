Rothes snap up defenders as boss Ross Jack reshapes for next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rothes snap up defenders as boss Ross Jack reshapes for next season

The Speysiders manager hits out at 'inflated prices' set by some targets - but he's thrillled to land Liam McDade and Charlie MacDonald.

By Paul Chalk
Rothes manager Ross Jack.
Rothes manager Ross Jack.

Rothes have bolstered their defensive options by signing two defenders as they gear up for a stronger Highland League campaign.

The Speysiders have taken in Liam McDade from Strathspey Thistle and Avoch FC’s Charlie MacDonald on two-year contracts as manager Ross Jack puts the building blocks in place for the new campaign.

They were low on numbers on Tuesday as they lost 5-1 against League Two hosts Elgin City at the Gleaner Arena, but it was the side’s first run-out after just a handful of sessions.

Liam McDade impressed Ross Jack when he was at Strathspey Thistle.

‘Ridiculous demands’ from players

Jack was delighted to confirm his double swoop as Rothes aim to kick upwards from their ninth-placed finish last term and admits the financial expectations requested by some targets is not helpful.

He said: “We have signed Liam McDade and defender Charlie MacDonald has come in on an amateur form. He played for Avoch in the Highland Amateur Cup.

“I like Liam, he did well last season for Strathspey, he can play left side or further up midfield. He’s left-sided, but he can adapt.

“I am delighted to get these two on board and we’re hoping to have another two or three in before the season starts.

“Every team is fighting for the same players. There are some inflated prices. You get some ridiculous demands from some individuals, not all, which are unrealistic. Once I get the ones I really want, we can make a deal.”

Positives plucked from Elgin friendly

And Jack explained building up fitness and avoiding fresh injuries were the key benefits from the trip to Elgin where Aidan Wilson had brought the visitors level at 1-1 early in the first half before City stepped it up.

He said: “We only had five sessions before Tuesday’s game, so we’re not reading anything into the game itself with any great significance.

“We had some good passages of play and we saw the fitness coming through without any more injuries.

“We’ve already got Greg Morrison, Ben Williamson, Fraser Robertson toiling, so we couldn’t afford any more.

“Greg has damaged his hamstring, it’s not a good one as he’s done it before, Ben has damaged a tendon in his ankle and Fraser has shin splints. We also have our number two goalie Iain MacKenzie working in America at the moment.”

Injuries caught up with Rothes

Jack is happy with the standard of player he has at his disposal, but he is looking for a deeper squad to work with and pointed to last season as a reminder of what can happen when injuries bite hard.

He added: “We will improve on last season, it’s as simple as that. The boys know they let themselves down, but we didn’t get off to a good start. We had nine out injured and didn’t really do a pre-season. It caught up on us.

“When you are relying on the same players to perform, such as Michael Finnis and Bruce Milne, it takes its toll. We need to ensure we have a stronger squad in depth. I am happy with the quality; we just don’t have enough.

Rothes captain Bruce Milne was a key man for the Speysiders again last season.

“There are a number of positions we’re looking for. Our goals-against column last season wasn’t good enough, so we need to shore up a bit. But our goals-for column wasn’t good enough either, so at both ends of the park, we need improvement.

“We didn’t score enough, and we conceded too many. In previous seasons, we didn’t concede too many. We just need to put more of our chances away. If we play more on the front foot and we win 5-4, I’ll take that.”

Aviemore base for Rothes at weekend

Rothes are having intensive training sessions this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Aviemore, culminating with a game against an amateur select from Grantown-on-Spey/Aviemore.

Then next Wednesday, Jack’s team have a friendly away to Dufftown.

