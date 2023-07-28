Analysis: Scene set for another thrilling Highland League campaign

The waiting is nearly over with the 2023-24 Breedon Highland League season almost upon us.

A new campaign brings fresh optimism and enthusiasm for those involved, as well as plenty of intrigue and expectation for supporters and observers.

Over the next 10 months there promises to be plenty of thrills and spills in what once again looks to be a very competitive division.

Hedgemen up for defence

Brechin City start as champions and looked primed to put up a strong title defence.

Andy Kirk has refreshed his squad during the summer – but retained the likes of Euan Spark, Kevin McHattie, Marc Scott and Grady McGrath, who were integral to last season’s success.

Buckie Thistle – runners-up in the past two campaigns – have also been busy in the transfer market.

The capture of former Elgin City player Darryl McHardy is perhaps the most eye-catching of their arrivals.

Brora Rangers finished third last term and also claimed the North of Scotland Cup.

The Cattachs are along similar lines again and don’t have the biggest of squads, but the quality within their pool means they can’t be discounted when it comes to the title race.

Formartine United have lost promising talents Mark Gallagher and Tyler Mykyta to full-time football.

But boss Stuart Anderson has added the likes of Marc Lawrence, Jake Stewart, Lewis Wilson and Adam Emslie as the Pitmedden side look to continue on an upward trajectory following last season’s fourth-placed finish.

Fraserburgh were fifth last term, but have a squad that knows what it takes to win the league and also enjoy success in the cups.

Grant Campbell’s return adds further nous as the Broch look to push for honours once again.

Inverurie Locos possess experience and quality within their ranks which could allow them to make a more sustained challenge at the top end of the league.

Chance to push on

A number of sides will harbour ambitions of breaking into, or getting closer to, the top six.

Nairn County were seventh last season and having added some promising prospects to their squad can push on in Steven Mackay’s first full campaign as manager.

Huntly were eight points and two places better off last term than in 2022 and the Black and Golds’ settled squad has the scope to make further progress.

Rothes endured a frustrating campaign last time round, finishing ninth, but Ross Jack’s charges have the experience and talent to improve on that.

Banks o’ Dee’s league campaign was hampered by a points deduction last season, but their GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup success showed what they are capable of.

The Aberdeen outfit look to have what it takes to mount a challenge at the top end of the division.

Forres Mechanics are shorn of experienced campaigners Stuart Knight, Graham Fraser, Martin Groat and Dale Wood with the Can-Cans looking to youth to fill the void.

Meanwhile, Turriff United’s youthful squad has gained valuable experience over the last couple of seasons and their summer additions, such as Neil Gauld and John Allan, could help them build on last season’s 12th-placed finish.

Clachnacuddin have shown at their best they can cause any team problems, but consistency is something the Lilywhites will be searching for.

Lossiemouth have made gradual improvements in recent years and can again be tricky opposition, especially at Grant Park.

Keith look to have more strength in depth, having recruited Craig Gill, Murray Addison, Michael Taylor and Liam Cheyne as they try to better last term’s 15th place.

Signing ✍️ News: We are delighted to share that we have signed left back Liam Cheyne from @TurriffUnitedFC on a 3 year deal. (Subject to SFA Approval) We would like to thanks everyone at TUFC for the professionalism in concluding this deal. Welcome to the club Liam. pic.twitter.com/sY4UdtMlt0 — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) July 20, 2023

Wick Academy have overhauled their squad after a difficult campaign and the Scorries will be looking to some of those stepping up to Highland League level, such as Kyle Henderson, to make their mark.

Deveronvale have retained important assets like Innes McKay, Horace Ormsby and Dane Ballard as they strive to climb the league.

Strathspey Thistle were 14 points adrift at the foot of the table last season, but did show signs of improvement towards the end of campaign.

The Grantown Jags will look to build on that as they try to avoid the potential relegation play-off that comes with finishing bottom.

