Analysis: Scene set for another thrilling Highland League campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Analysis: Scene set for another thrilling Highland League campaign

The new season is almost upon us and it looks like the division will once again be hugely exciting and competitive.

The 2023-24 Breedon Highland League season gets underway tomorrow
The 2023-24 Breedon Highland League season gets underway tomorrow
By Callum Law

The waiting is nearly over with the 2023-24 Breedon Highland League season almost upon us.

A new campaign brings fresh optimism and enthusiasm for those involved, as well as plenty of intrigue and expectation for supporters and observers.

Over the next 10 months there promises to be plenty of thrills and spills in what once again looks to be a very competitive division.

Hedgemen up for defence

Brechin City start as champions and looked primed to put up a strong title defence.

Andy Kirk has refreshed his squad during the summer – but retained the likes of Euan Spark, Kevin McHattie, Marc Scott and Grady McGrath, who were integral to last season’s success.

Buckie Thistle – runners-up in the past two campaigns – have also been busy in the transfer market.

The capture of former Elgin City player Darryl McHardy is perhaps the most eye-catching of their arrivals.

Brora Rangers finished third last term and also claimed the North of Scotland Cup.

The Cattachs are along similar lines again and don’t have the biggest of squads, but the quality within their pool means they can’t be discounted when it comes to the title race.

Formartine United have lost promising talents Mark Gallagher and Tyler Mykyta to full-time football.

But boss Stuart Anderson has added the likes of Marc Lawrence, Jake Stewart, Lewis Wilson and Adam Emslie as the Pitmedden side look to continue on an upward trajectory following last season’s fourth-placed finish.

Mark Gallagher, left, has left Formartine United this summer.

Fraserburgh were fifth last term, but have a squad that knows what it takes to win the league and also enjoy success in the cups.

Grant Campbell’s return adds further nous as the Broch look to push for honours once again.

Inverurie Locos possess experience and quality within their ranks which could allow them to make a more sustained challenge at the top end of the league.

Chance to push on

A number of sides will harbour ambitions of breaking into, or getting closer to, the top six.

Nairn County were seventh last season and having added some promising prospects to their squad can push on in Steven Mackay’s first full campaign as manager.

Huntly were eight points and two places better off last term than in 2022 and the Black and Golds’ settled squad has the scope to make further progress.

Rothes endured a frustrating campaign last time round, finishing ninth, but Ross Jack’s charges have the experience and talent to improve on that.

Banks o’ Dee’s league campaign was hampered by a points deduction last season, but their GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup success showed what they are capable of.

Banks o’ Dee won the 2022-23 Highland League Cup.

The Aberdeen outfit look to have what it takes to mount a challenge at the top end of the division.

Forres Mechanics are shorn of experienced campaigners Stuart Knight, Graham Fraser, Martin Groat and Dale Wood with the Can-Cans looking to youth to fill the void.

Meanwhile, Turriff United’s youthful squad has gained valuable experience over the last couple of seasons and their summer additions, such as Neil Gauld and John Allan, could help them build on last season’s 12th-placed finish.

Clachnacuddin have shown at their best they can cause any team problems, but consistency is something the Lilywhites will be searching for.

Lossiemouth have made gradual improvements in recent years and can again be tricky opposition, especially at Grant Park.

Keith look to have more strength in depth, having recruited Craig Gill, Murray Addison, Michael Taylor and Liam Cheyne as they try to better last term’s 15th place.

Wick Academy have overhauled their squad after a difficult campaign and the Scorries will be looking to some of those stepping up to Highland League level, such as Kyle Henderson, to make their mark.

Deveronvale have retained important assets like Innes McKay, Horace Ormsby and Dane Ballard as they strive to climb the league.

Strathspey Thistle were 14 points adrift at the foot of the table last season, but did show signs of improvement towards the end of campaign.

The Grantown Jags will look to build on that as they try to avoid the potential relegation play-off that comes with finishing bottom.

The Highland League Weekly 2023-24 season preview show: