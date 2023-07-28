Man who left dog to starve to death in disgusting flat guilty of animal cruelty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who left dog to starve to death in disgusting flat guilty of animal cruelty

Brian Farmer admitted causing unnecessary suffering after the emaciated body of Bull Terrier, Duke, was found in his abandoned, unheated property.

By Jenni Gee
Brian Farmer covered his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court
A man who left a dog to starve to death in an empty property has admitted his “incredible act of animal cruelty”.

The emaciated body of bull terrier, Duke, was discovered by cleaners who had been called to deal with an abandoned home in Nairn.

The animal was found lying next to a chewed sofa in an unheated room after Brian Farmer left the address.

Farmer, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit two charges under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2006.

The 24-year-old pled guilty to causing an animal unnecessary suffering by failing to provide food and water, causing the dog to become emaciated and starve to death. He also admitted abandoning the animal by leaving it unattended and failing to provide for its care.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that the offences took place between September 23 2021 and February 4 2022.

She said that Highland Council had forced entry to the property at 1a Church Street on January 27 after it was abandoned by Farmer.

Cleaners made grisly discovery

The state of the property was such that industrial cleaners were called in, but on February 3 the cleaners discovered the emaciated body of the dog and alerted the SSPCA.

The next day an SSPCA inspector went to the property, which was described as “in a terrible state” with a “strong foul-smelling odour”, and was “shocked to see the emaciated state of the body of the dog”.

“It was obvious that the dog had been dead for some time,” Ms Duffy-Welsh said.

She detailed how the animal, identified as Duke, was found lying next to a chewed-up sofa, with chewed tins around it. There was no heating on and the room was cold.

A post-mortem examination found the dog to be “in very poor body condition” and weighing just 14 kilograms.

“The ribs and bony prominences were easily observed and the head appeared too big for the body,” she said.

“Decomposition suggested the dog had been dead for several weeks”

‘An incredible act of animal cruelty on your part’

Solicitor David Patterson, for Farmer, reserved the majority of his comments in mitigation for the next hearing, but told the court that the dog had not belonged to his client and had been left with him by another.

He said that the offending coincided with a lapse in his client’s mental health.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank asked that the Crown make photographs available to him at the next hearing and deferred sentencing for the production of a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty assessment.

He told Farmer, of Church Street, Nairn: “At this stage, it seems to me that this is an incredible act of animal cruelty on your part.”

