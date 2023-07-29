Neil Gauld trying to earn his spot as Turriff United take on Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Neil Gauld trying to earn his spot as Turriff United take on Inverurie Locos

The experienced striker could make his competitive United debut against the Railwaymen at the Haughs as the Breedon Highland League season gets under way.

By Callum Law
Neil Gauld, pictured last season with former club Banks o' Dee, is optimistic about Turriff United's chances this season


Neil Gauld is relishing the challenge of trying to nail down a place in the Turriff United team ahead of today’s big kick-off against Inverurie Locos.

The former Railwaymen, Huntly, Formartine United and Banks o’ Dee striker has scored 360 goals at Breedon Highland League level.

But with competition from the likes of Ewan Clark, John Allan and Fergus Alberts, Gauld knows he has to earn his place in the Turra side.

Ahead of this afternoon’s clash at the Haughs, the 36-year-old said: “I think we’ve got a very good young team.

“We’ve definitely got potential and I think we’ll keep getting better as the weeks go by.

“I don’t think any of us know who’s going to be playing.

“In terms of my position, we’ve all scored roundabout the same amount of goals and played a similar amount of games in pre-season.

“But I think in every position we’ve got competition and I don’t think there’s anybody in the squad who’s a stick on to play.

“That’s a good thing for us ultimately.”

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low

Inverurie manager Andy Low is wary of Gauld’s threat, but also knows there are others in the United side who can cause problems.

He added: “Neil’s a class act and he always has been. As long as Neil plays, he’ll be a threat, in and around the 18-yard box – you need to be on your toes.

“But we also can’t take our eye off the players around him because Turriff have a lot of threats in the forward areas and you can’t just focus on one player.

“Starting the season I’m looking for consistency of performance. You’ve got to find those levels.

“I want us to have more possession this season, but it’s finding the right balance.”

