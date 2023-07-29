Neil Gauld trying to earn his spot as Turriff United take on Inverurie Locos

Neil Gauld is relishing the challenge of trying to nail down a place in the Turriff United team ahead of today’s big kick-off against Inverurie Locos.

The former Railwaymen, Huntly, Formartine United and Banks o’ Dee striker has scored 360 goals at Breedon Highland League level.

But with competition from the likes of Ewan Clark, John Allan and Fergus Alberts, Gauld knows he has to earn his place in the Turra side.

Ahead of this afternoon’s clash at the Haughs, the 36-year-old said: “I think we’ve got a very good young team.

“We’ve definitely got potential and I think we’ll keep getting better as the weeks go by.

“I don’t think any of us know who’s going to be playing.

“In terms of my position, we’ve all scored roundabout the same amount of goals and played a similar amount of games in pre-season.

“But I think in every position we’ve got competition and I don’t think there’s anybody in the squad who’s a stick on to play.

“That’s a good thing for us ultimately.”

Inverurie manager Andy Low is wary of Gauld’s threat, but also knows there are others in the United side who can cause problems.

He added: “Neil’s a class act and he always has been. As long as Neil plays, he’ll be a threat, in and around the 18-yard box – you need to be on your toes.

“But we also can’t take our eye off the players around him because Turriff have a lot of threats in the forward areas and you can’t just focus on one player.

“Starting the season I’m looking for consistency of performance. You’ve got to find those levels.

“I want us to have more possession this season, but it’s finding the right balance.”