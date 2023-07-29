Academy accelerates new talent pipeline at Aberdeen firm Munro’s Travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Academy accelerates new talent pipeline at Aberdeen firm Munro’s Travel

Company's training initiative is helping to tackle UK-wide recruitment challenge

By Keith Findlay
Munro's Travel managing director Murray Burnett, and training academy graduates Annabel McColl, Marc Taylor and Rebecca Thomson.
l-r Munro's Travel managing director Murray Burnett, and training academy graduates Annabel McColl, Marc Taylor and Rebecca Thomson. Image: Tricker PR

Munro’s Travel, which works exclusively with the global energy and maritime sectors arranging trips for offshore crew is tackling an industry-wide recruitment challenge head-on.

Driven by the need to meet growing demand in its essential travel management services for the energy sector, the Aberdeen firm is also looking to invest in its future. And that means getting proactive in training its own future talent, while enticing back and retaining experienced staff.

We need hardworking, experienced consultants that know their job and understand our client requirements to a tee.”

Cheryl Henderson, the company’s head of business travel, said it was essential to strike the right balance for sustainable recruitment and retention.

She added: “Having the ability to give our clients and travellers an impeccable service means we need hardworking, experienced consultants that know their job and understand our client requirements to a tee.

“However, nurturing fresh new talent with a passion for learning the travel industry is also critical. This means we always need to ensure we are recruiting both experienced and inexperienced travel consultants, with the correct ratio to allow Munro’s to continue growing.”

Cheryl Henderson, with the travel agent of the year gong she won at the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association’s annual awards bash in 2021. Image: Tricker PR

When it comes to new talent recruitment, the UK’s business travel sector has recently suffered a setback following the news that work-based programme provider City & Guilds is to scrap its aviation, travel and tourism qualifications from this December.

The Business Travel Association (BTA) has warned this may negatively impact the professional knowledge and face-to-face interactions valued by members’ customers.

In-house training academy is proving to be a major asset for Munro’s

Munro’s said it was already “uniquely placed” to respond to clients’ expectations.

Since 2010, the firm has had its own in-house training academy, and Ms Henderson said this was proving to be essential for taking the business forward post-pandemic.

She added: “The biggest challenge for Munro’s has been recruiting staff locally. As we specialise in oil, gas and renewables, we find that people from Aberdeen – long described as the oil capital of Europe – understand the sector or at least know people who do this type of travel.

“Homeworking has offered us the ability to expand our recruiting UK-wide, but when it comes to bringing on new talent, we would also like to keep it local.”

New graduates join Munro’s team

Munro’s “travel academy” welcomed its first intake in May last year, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. After a year of training, the students recently graduated as business travel consultants and are now working as part of Munro’s team.

More new recruits for the industry are halfway through the firm’s 2023 training course.

Ms Henderson is now working to nurture relationships with local education providers and has recently presented to travel and tourism students at Aberdeen College to promote Munro’s training academy. She sees this proactive approach to recruitment for the industry as essential for raising the profile of business travel as a fulfilling career.

Munro’s working on accreditation target to help plug City & Guilds gap

She said: “Our travel academy has gone from strength to strength, with new developments and material being added each year to ensure we are training our students with the most up-to-date and relevant information.

“Our biggest goal now is to get our travel academy material accredited through CPD (Continuing Professional Development) Certification Service, which we are working hard to achieve.

“City & Guilds scrapping aviation, travel and tourism qualifications from the end of the year could mean the pool of new professionals coming into this industry becomes even smaller. I hope that with the hard work and determination Munro’s Travel continues to provide in promoting this industry, we can remain relevant to local students looking for a career in business travel within Aberdeen.”

Businesswomen carrying suitcases.
Demand for business travel is on the rise globally. Image: Shutterstock

A recent report commissioned by the BTA showed business travel is now worth nearly £30 billion a year to the UK economy and supported just shy of 300,000 jobs in 2022.

Despite higher costs of air travel and accommodation, signs are that demand for business travel is also on the rise, with the global market expected to grow by 188% by 2028.

