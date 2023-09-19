Cup clash is the only focus for interim Inverurie Locos boss Jamie Watt

Jamie Watt says his sole focus is on Scottish Cup progression after being placed in interim charge of Inverurie Locos.

The Railwaymen dismissed boss Andy Low on Monday night and Watt, who was his assistant, has been asked to take the team for the time being.

Locos return to action at the weekend when they face fellow Breedon Highland League side Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

Having enjoyed success as a manager in his own right with Banks o’ Dee it would be easy to assume Watt may like to take on the role at Harlaw Park on a permanent basis.

However, he dismissed that and said: “I’d expect to get asked about it, but it’s not something I’ve thought about.

“The club have asked me to step in on an interim basis and it’s up to them what route they go down.

“My focus is just on the players and trying to get a result on Saturday then we’ll see what the club wants to do.

“I’m not thinking about those things, the club will decide what direction they want to go in.”

Disappointment at departure

Watt was sad to see Locos part company with Low following a start to the season which has seen them collect only one point from their first six league fixtures.

He added: “I’m very disappointed with how things have ended for Andy.

“Andy took me to the club and I’m grateful to him for that.

“I enjoyed working with him and I thought we worked well together alongside John Farquhar (goalkeeping coach).

“We’ve put a lot into it and we were optimistic coming into this season.

“But for one reason or another it hasn’t quite happened.

“The players are really frustrated as well because they’ve been working hard trying to get it right.

“Sometimes things don’t go for you in football and unfortunately the club has decided results aren’t good enough.

“I’ll take the team as long as I’m asked to and I’m not thinking about anything else.

“I’d like to win for Andy at the weekend because his focus was on this game and I’ve spoken to him and he’s backed me to take the boys and try to get a win.

“There’s nobody more committed to the club than Andy, it was in his DNA and I’m gutted for him.”

Inverurie have fallen at the first hurdle in the Scottish Cup in each of the last three seasons, but Watt hopes they can change that record this weekend.

He said: “It’s a big game for the club because Inverurie hasn’t had much joy in the Scottish Cup in recent times.

“Clearly the club would like to have a good run and as a result this is a big game.

“With the squad we’ve got I believe we’re capable of getting a result.”