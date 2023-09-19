Funding news for Forres and Buckie schools ‘won’t come this year’ – and RAAC discovery could make things worse

Moray Council does not expect to hear this year if it will get Scottish Government funding to build two replacement secondary schools.

And acting head of education resources and communities Andy Hall also told councillors this week’s problems with RAAC concrete were likely to “exacerbate” the situation.

The council has applied for level three Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) funding to replace Forres Academy and Buckie High.

Both fall below the national standards for building condition, although the Forres secondary is the local authority’s priority project.

Forres Academy ‘in danger of collapsing’

An announcement on the funding application was expected about nine months ago, but that has not been forthcoming.

And in August RAAC concrete was discovered in the Forres school.

It closed to pupils last week, although they are all expected to be back in on Friday.

On Tuesday, members of the education committee gave the go ahead to release findings to recruit consultants to put together an outline business case for both schools.

Committee chairwoman Kathleen Robertson asked the document reflect the council’s decision to prioritise Forres Academy.

She said: “Buckie has a school that’s still standing. Forres is in danger of collapsing.”

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren sought assurances a swimming pool would form part of a new build secondary for the town.

She also asked if the school would be able to accommodate expanding pupil rolls.

There are plans to build 500 homes in the town as part of the Buckie south masterplan.

Could Buckie end up with a square school and no pool?

And that there would be adequate provision for children with additional support needs.

Mrs Warren said: “People are concerned we’re going to end up with a square school and no pool.”

Mr Hall assured consideration would be given for a growing school population. He added a pool and other leisure facilities were included at the moment.

However he said there was an issue of “affordability”.

The council has to save £20 million over the next two years if it is to balance the budget.

The outline business case for both projects is expected to cost £154,860.

If the phase three LEIP bids are successful it could fund up to 50% of the costs of replacing the schools.

Initial estimates put the cost of building a three to 18 campus in Forres at £87.4 million.

One at Buckie including a replacement swimming pool is expected to be around £95.7 million.

Outline business plan for Forres and Buckie schools

Options for secondary schools with community hubs have been estimated at costing £79.2 million at Forres and £84.1 million for Buckie.

The council has assigned £66 million and £75 million respectively to replace Forres and Buckie schools in its 10 year capital plan.

Regardless of any Scottish Government funding, the council has a responsibility to bring schools up to a minimum B standard for condition and suitability.