Funding news for Forres and Buckie schools ‘won’t come this year’ – and RAAC discovery could make things worse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Funding news for Forres and Buckie schools ‘won’t come this year’ – and RAAC discovery could make things worse

Acting head of education resources and communities Andy Hall told councillors problems with RAAC concrete were likely to "exacerbate" the situation.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Wide shot of main entrance at Forres Academy with one person walking towards building.
No Scottish Government funding announcement is expected this year to help Moray Council replace Forres Academy or Buckie High School. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council does not expect to hear this year if it will get Scottish Government funding to build two replacement secondary schools.

And acting head of education resources and communities Andy Hall also told councillors this week’s problems with RAAC concrete were likely to “exacerbate” the situation.

The council has applied for level three Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) funding to replace Forres Academy and Buckie High.

Both fall below the national standards for building condition, although the Forres secondary is the local authority’s priority project.

Forres Academy ‘in danger of collapsing’

An announcement on the funding application was expected about nine months ago, but that has not been forthcoming.

And in August RAAC concrete was discovered in the Forres school.

It closed to pupils last week, although they are all expected to be back in on Friday.

On Tuesday, members of the education committee gave the go ahead to release findings to recruit consultants to put together an outline business case for both schools.

Committee chairwoman Kathleen Robertson asked the document reflect the council’s decision to prioritise Forres Academy.

She said: “Buckie has a school that’s still standing. Forres is in danger of collapsing.”

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren sought assurances a swimming pool would form part of a new build secondary for the town.

She also asked if the school would be able to accommodate expanding pupil rolls.

There are plans to build 500 homes in the town as part of the Buckie south masterplan.

Could Buckie end up with a square school and no pool?

And that there would be adequate provision for children with additional support needs.

Mrs Warren said: “People are concerned we’re going to end up with a square school and no pool.”

Mr Hall assured consideration would be given for a growing school population. He added a pool and other leisure facilities were included at the moment.

However he said there was an issue of “affordability”.

The council has to save £20 million over the next two years if it is to balance the budget.

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren. Image: DC Thomson

The outline business case for both projects is expected to cost  £154,860.

If the phase three LEIP bids are successful it could fund up to 50% of the costs of replacing the schools.

Initial estimates put the cost of building a three to 18 campus in Forres at £87.4 million.

One at Buckie including a replacement swimming pool is expected to be around £95.7 million.

Outline business plan for Forres and Buckie schools

Options for secondary schools with community hubs have been estimated at costing £79.2 million at Forres and £84.1 million for Buckie.

The council has assigned £66 million and £75 million respectively to replace Forres and Buckie schools in its 10 year capital plan.

Regardless of any Scottish Government funding, the council has a responsibility to bring schools up to a minimum B standard for condition and suitability.

More from Moray

Police road closed sign and cones, with ambulance and police officers in the distance.
Part of A95 in Moray shut in both directions due to two-vehicle collision
Missing woman Catherine Stewart on left and policeman on right.
Appeal made for 75-year-old woman last seen in Elgin last night
Single golf flag surrounded by water with gorse behind.
Moray golf club at constant risk of flooding from River Spey ordered to stop…
l-r Osprey board apprentices Lauren Allan, of Barrett Developments, and Niamh Johnston, of Brodies, with Oprey CEO Stacy Angus.
Find out why Osprey Housing's boardroom team is getting younger
Angela Oatridge, latterly of Burghead, who was Aberdeen's first female driving instructor.
Burghead stalwart Angela Oatridge, Aberdeen's first female driving instructor, dies 90
Fishing boat near offshore wind farm.
Minister responds to fishers' anguish over North Sea wind farms
The P&J 275 Charity Gala has been launched as part of The Press and Journal's anniversary celebration.
P&J 275 Charity Gala to raise funds for inspiring north and north-east charities
Permission granted for roof changes to Lossie Community Hub.
New roof for new Lossie Community Hub, more Elgin homes and refusal of Rothes…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – dog abusers, a school dance groper and a Snapchat predator
The Granary pub in Elgin.
The Granary pub in Elgin reopens following six-figure revamp

Conversation