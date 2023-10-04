Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart continuing to seek improvements ahead of Rothes clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart continuing to seek improvements ahead of Rothes clash

The Jags have netted 10 goals in their last two games ahead of facing the Speysiders at Mackessack Park.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart believes his team can continue improving.
They have scored 10 goals in their last two games but boss Graeme Stewart believes Buckie Thistle can be more ruthless when they face Rothes.

The Jags travel to Mackessack Park tonight on the back of impressive victories against Nairn County (6-0) and Tayport (4-0).

But Stewart insists there is still room for improvement and said: “I think we were close to our best on Saturday, but maybe not so much in the Tayport game.

“I think you can improve on every game, I’m nitpicking a little bit and I don’t really want to be after winning 6-0.

“But it doesn’t matter what the score is, there are always things to improve on and things to be working on.

“I’ve said to the players ‘never be happy, there’s never a performance that is perfect.’

“The sign of a good team is one that always looks for ways to get better.

“We’ve got goals throughout the team, but we should be scoring more.

“We don’t just want to be relying on two or three players, if you’ve eight, nine, 10 players in the team that can threaten and goals are spread around the team it can only breed confidence.”

Buckie welcome back Andrew MacAskill from suspension and have recalled Sam Morrison from his loan spell with Clachnacuddin.

Speysiders seek back-to-back wins

Meanwhile, Rothes manager Ross Jack is aiming to build on their return to winning ways against Inverurie Locos on Saturday.

The Speysiders have taken 13 points out of a possible 24 in the Breedon Highland League, but Jack hopes they are getting fully into their stride.

He added: “We’ve had a few false starts this season and I hope this isn’t another one.

“We want to back up a good win against Inverurie with another good performance and a victory.

“We need to start climbing the league and get to what we feel is a more realistic position in the league.

Rothes manager Ross Jack is hoping his side can get a result against Buckie

“But we need to prove we’re capable of doing it by winning games, I feel the squad is strong enough and if we get another performance like Saturday I’ll be delighted.”

Rothes have captain Michael Finnis returning but Gary Kerr and Kyle Whyte are doubts.

