Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart continuing to seek improvements ahead of Rothes clash

They have scored 10 goals in their last two games but boss Graeme Stewart believes Buckie Thistle can be more ruthless when they face Rothes.

The Jags travel to Mackessack Park tonight on the back of impressive victories against Nairn County (6-0) and Tayport (4-0).

But Stewart insists there is still room for improvement and said: “I think we were close to our best on Saturday, but maybe not so much in the Tayport game.

“I think you can improve on every game, I’m nitpicking a little bit and I don’t really want to be after winning 6-0.

“But it doesn’t matter what the score is, there are always things to improve on and things to be working on.

“I’ve said to the players ‘never be happy, there’s never a performance that is perfect.’

“The sign of a good team is one that always looks for ways to get better.

“We’ve got goals throughout the team, but we should be scoring more.

“We don’t just want to be relying on two or three players, if you’ve eight, nine, 10 players in the team that can threaten and goals are spread around the team it can only breed confidence.”

Buckie welcome back Andrew MacAskill from suspension and have recalled Sam Morrison from his loan spell with Clachnacuddin.

Speysiders seek back-to-back wins

Meanwhile, Rothes manager Ross Jack is aiming to build on their return to winning ways against Inverurie Locos on Saturday.

The Speysiders have taken 13 points out of a possible 24 in the Breedon Highland League, but Jack hopes they are getting fully into their stride.

He added: “We’ve had a few false starts this season and I hope this isn’t another one.

“We want to back up a good win against Inverurie with another good performance and a victory.

“We need to start climbing the league and get to what we feel is a more realistic position in the league.

“But we need to prove we’re capable of doing it by winning games, I feel the squad is strong enough and if we get another performance like Saturday I’ll be delighted.”

Rothes have captain Michael Finnis returning but Gary Kerr and Kyle Whyte are doubts.