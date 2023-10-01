Huntly go top with 8-0 win against Clach; Buckie Thistle hit Nairn for six

Huntly went top of the Breedon Highland League table on goal difference with an 8-0 home win over Clachnacuddin.

It was the biggest home win in the league for the Black and Golds since November 2007 on a good afternoon for manager Allan Hale.

He said: “It was pleasing for the players; they were outstanding from the first whistle with their attitude and application towards the game.

“We’ve had a poor record against Clach against Christie Park but when we’re in that kind of mood and the front players are playing as well as they were and the defence were well marshalled you’ve got to be pleased. The players were first class.”

It was a second hat-trick in three games for Andrew Hunter as Hale highlighted the competition for attacking places.

He added: “He does what he does best and that’s score goals.

“It’s frustrating for other players in the same position that they can’t get in the team as he’s scoring well.

“That’s what you’ve got when you’ve got a good team and those options in front of you.”

The hosts were ahead after eight minutes. Robbie Foster saw a shot parried by Douglas MacLennan and Andrew Hunter was quick to follow up from the rebound to turn in from close range.

Huntly doubled their advantage when a Sam Morrison ball back towards his own goal went over the head of his own keeper and into his own goal.

Lewis Crosbie made it three by chipping in an effort from outside the box with 37 minutes gone.

A second hat-trick of 2023/24 saw Andrew Hunter make it 9 goals in 10 games after a treble against Clachnacuddin.

With two minutes of the half remaining, Michael Dangana slipped a pass to Alexander Thoirs who finished with a low shot inside the post for his first goal since February 2022.

Into first half stoppage time, Hunter gave Huntly a five-goal lead going in at the break, curling a free kick round the wall and low inside the far post.

In the 64th minute, a Brodie Allen cross was headed into the path of Hunter who took a touch before a low drive into the far post for his second hat-trick in three games.

Brodie Allen won a penalty in the 72nd minute after being fouled in the box and sent MacLennan the wrong way from the spot.

With the game into stoppage time, Fergus Adams gave the ball away to Dangana who ran into the box before firing towards the far post.

Buckie Thistle 6-0 Nairn County

Buckie produced a superb performance at Victoria Park to defeat Nairn County and climb back up to second in the table.

Six different Jags players found the net in an excellent all-round display by the home side.

Manager Graeme Stewart said: “We played some good football and controlled the game well, particularly in the first half.

“We created a lot of chances and probably could have had two or three more goals.

“I thought Josh Peters was outstanding, he could easily have had a hat-trick.”

On a tough week ahead with a trip to Rothes in midweek, then Brechin at home, Stewart added: “Max Barry came off with a bit of a sore knee so we’ll have him assessed on Monday. He and Jack MacIver were also outstanding.

“We move on to Rothes which is never an easy game.

“We know how they play, so we’ll have a game plan and hopefully we can execute it and get a result.”

Buckie took the lead on nine minutes when MacIver slipped Peters through and he slotted beyond Dylan Maclean into the left corner.

Fourteen minutes later it was two with Sam Pugh releasing Barry on the right and he beat his man before cutting the ball back for MacIver, who slammed the ball home from 10 yards.

Dale Wood scored number three in first-half injury time, crashing a superb 30-yard strike into the top right-hand corner.

Four minutes after the break Peters flicked on MacIver’s cross to Barry, who controlled superbly before slamming a fourth low past Maclean from eight yards.

Substitute Scott Adams grabbed goal number five on 76 minutes, turning nicely and arrowing a shot into the left corner from 16 yards.

Marcus Goodall rounded off the scoring two minutes from time, forcing the ball home at the far post from Adams’ low cross.

Nairn boss Steven Mackay said: “We just didn’t turn up from the first whistle to the last.

“It’s always tough coming here but the first thing you have to do is work hard and be compact.”

“We didn’t do that and gave Josh Peters too much space for the first goal.”

“It was a game we never competed in and were never going to win playing like that.”

On Conor Gethins’ early injury, Mackay added: “Unfortunately, his hamstring has gone as he turned so he could be out for a while. It’s a blow for us.”