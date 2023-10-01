Huntly go top with 8-0 win against Clach; Buckie Thistle hit Nairn for six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly go top with 8-0 win against Clach; Buckie Thistle hit Nairn for six

The Black and Golds are top of the Breedon Highland League on goal difference following a big win against Clach.

By Reporter
Huntly's Andy Hunter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Huntly's Andy Hunter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Huntly went top of the Breedon Highland League table on goal difference with an 8-0 home win over Clachnacuddin.

It was the biggest home win in the league for the Black and Golds since November 2007 on a good afternoon for manager Allan Hale.

He said: “It was pleasing for the players; they were outstanding from the first whistle with their attitude and application towards the game.

“We’ve had a poor record against Clach against Christie Park but when we’re in that kind of mood and the front players are playing as well as they were and the defence were well marshalled you’ve got to be pleased. The players were first class.”

It was a second hat-trick in three games for Andrew Hunter as Hale highlighted the competition for attacking places.

He added: “He does what he does best and that’s score goals.

“It’s frustrating for other players in the same position that they can’t get in the team as he’s scoring well.

“That’s what you’ve got when you’ve got a good team and those options in front of you.”

The hosts were ahead after eight minutes. Robbie Foster saw a shot parried by Douglas MacLennan and Andrew Hunter was quick to follow up from the rebound to turn in from close range.

Huntly doubled their advantage when a Sam Morrison ball back towards his own goal went over the head of his own keeper and into his own goal.

Lewis Crosbie made it three by chipping in an effort from outside the box with 37 minutes gone.

With two minutes of the half remaining, Michael Dangana slipped a pass to Alexander Thoirs who finished with a low shot inside the post for his first goal since February 2022.

Into first half stoppage time, Hunter gave Huntly a five-goal lead going in at the break, curling a free kick round the wall and low inside the far post.

In the 64th minute, a Brodie Allen cross was headed into the path of Hunter who took a touch before a low drive into the far post for his second hat-trick in three games.

Brodie Allen won a penalty in the 72nd minute after being fouled in the box and sent MacLennan the wrong way from the spot.

With the game into stoppage time, Fergus Adams gave the ball away to Dangana who ran into the box before firing towards the far post.

Buckie Thistle 6-0 Nairn County

Buckie produced a superb performance at Victoria Park to defeat Nairn County and climb back up to second in the table.

Six different Jags players found the net in an excellent all-round display by the home side.

Manager Graeme Stewart said: “We played some good football and controlled the game well, particularly in the first half.

“We created a lot of chances and probably could have had two or three more goals.

“I thought Josh Peters was outstanding, he could easily have had a hat-trick.”

On a tough week ahead with a trip to Rothes in midweek, then Brechin at home, Stewart added: “Max Barry came off with a bit of a sore knee so we’ll have him assessed on Monday. He and Jack MacIver were also outstanding.

“We move on to Rothes which is never an easy game.

“We know how they play, so we’ll have a game plan and hopefully we can execute it and get a result.”

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Buckie took the lead on nine minutes when MacIver slipped Peters through and he slotted beyond Dylan Maclean into the left corner.

Fourteen minutes later it was two with Sam Pugh releasing Barry on the right and he beat his man before cutting the ball back for MacIver, who slammed the ball home from 10 yards.

Dale Wood scored number three in first-half injury time, crashing a superb 30-yard strike into the top right-hand corner.

Four minutes after the break Peters flicked on MacIver’s cross to Barry, who controlled superbly before slamming a fourth low past Maclean from eight yards.

Substitute Scott Adams grabbed goal number five on 76 minutes, turning nicely and arrowing a shot into the left corner from 16 yards.

Marcus Goodall rounded off the scoring two minutes from time, forcing the ball home at the far post from Adams’ low cross.

Nairn boss Steven Mackay said: “We just didn’t turn up from the first whistle to the last.

“It’s always tough coming here but the first thing you have to do is work hard and be compact.”

“We didn’t do that and gave Josh Peters too much space for the first goal.”

“It was a game we never competed in and were never going to win playing like that.”

On Conor Gethins’ early injury, Mackay added: “Unfortunately, his hamstring has gone as he turned so he could be out for a while. It’s a blow for us.”

 

