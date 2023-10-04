Highland League: Formartine United back to winning ways with victory at Fraserburgh

Formartine United recorded their first win against Fraserburgh in five years with a 2-1 victory at Bellslea.

First half goals from Julian Wade and Scott Lisle earned the Pitmedden outfit a first success against the Broch – who finished with 10 men after Paul Young’s late dismissal – since September 2018.

Substitute Connor Wood was on target for the home side in the second period, but they couldn’t make a comeback.

United are level with leaders Buckie Thistle on 22 points, while the Broch remain on 16 points.

Visitors make early mark

Fraserburgh made two changes to Saturday’s win against Brechin City with Sean Butcher and Willie West replacing Logan Watt and Bryan Hay.

Formartine made three alterations from their weekend defeat to Turriff United with Rhys Thomas, Lewis Wilson and Scott Lisle coming in for Kieran Adams, Dylan Lobban and Adam Emslie.

The home side had the first effort at goal with Lewis Davidson firing over from the edge of the box, but it was United who took a sixth minute lead.

Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour miscued a clearance which went straight to Wade who didn’t need a second invitation to race towards goal and finish.

Fraserburgh responded well to falling behind with Ryan Sargent firing wide from a narrow angle. Soon after the same player got in behind on the right but Scott Barbour was unable to force his ball across goal into the net.

Just shy of the half hour mark, Formartine striker Paul Campbell was allowed time to control a Lewis Wilson cross, but his finish from 16 yards was wayward.

However, just seconds later United did double their lead with home defender Kieran Simpson unable to control the ball on the right side of his own box which allowed Lisle to nip in and fire into the left corner.

In the 38th minute the Broch could have pulled one back when Greg Buchan’s free-kick broke for Sean Butcher, but his attempt was booted off the line.

Broch look for response

Early in the second half a Buchan curler from the left side of the area was clawed away by United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald at full stretch as Fraserburgh looked to mount a comeback.

At the other end Campbell found some space on the right and picked out Graeme Rodger, but his strike was blocked.

There was no lack of endeavour from Fraserburgh but they struggled to carve out clear openings against a resolute Formartine backline.

But with 11 minutes left the Broch got the goal they craved to set up a grandstand finish. Simpson’s ball in from the left wasn’t cleared and sub Wood pounced to net with his left foot from 12 yards.

However, United were still a threat with Matthew McLean’s header from a Lawrence corner cleared off the line by Davidson.

In the 88th minute Young was sent off by referee Filippo Mazzoni, receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Lobban as he raced towards the box.

In the dying embers Campbell blazed over with the chance to add a third for Formartine, but they stood firm despite Fraserburgh pressure.